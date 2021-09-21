Flood Warning issued for Bedford, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 01:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC003-117-210615- /O.CON.KOHX.FL.W.0043.000000T0000Z-210921T0601Z/ /SHVT1.2.ER.210920T0710Z.210921T0000Z.210921T1110Z.NO/ 806 PM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Duck River Near Shelbyville. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 7:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 29.3 feet and cresting. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Flooding continues to impact areas along the river, especially in Shelbyville where water reaches the access road at St. William Catholic Church, property near the Tyson plant, and structures along S Cannon Blvd between Hwy 64 and the bridge at Fisherman`s Park. Water may begin to come out of the storm drain in the parking lot at the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce. Target Area: Bedford; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River Near Shelbyville affecting Bedford and Marshall Counties.