CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford County, TN

Flood Warning issued for Bedford, Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 01:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC003-117-210615- /O.CON.KOHX.FL.W.0043.000000T0000Z-210921T0601Z/ /SHVT1.2.ER.210920T0710Z.210921T0000Z.210921T1110Z.NO/ 806 PM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Duck River Near Shelbyville. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 7:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 29.3 feet and cresting. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Flooding continues to impact areas along the river, especially in Shelbyville where water reaches the access road at St. William Catholic Church, property near the Tyson plant, and structures along S Cannon Blvd between Hwy 64 and the bridge at Fisherman`s Park. Water may begin to come out of the storm drain in the parking lot at the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce. Target Area: Bedford; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River Near Shelbyville affecting Bedford and Marshall Counties.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bedford County, TN
County
Marshall County, TN
City
Shelbyville, TN
State
Tennessee State
CBS News

Biden signs government funding bill to prevent shutdown

Washington — The House and Senate on Thursday both approved a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown, just hours before funding is set to expire. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedford#Tnc003

Comments / 0

Community Policy