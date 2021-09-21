Bike ride to honor victims of 1987 ENC medical helicopter crash
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The National EMS Memorial Bike Ride honors Emergency Medical Services personnel during long-distance cycling events that celebrate the lives of those who serve every day, those who have become sick or injured while performing their duties and those who have died in the line of duty and this year the ride will wind through Greenville to honor the victims of a medical helicopter crash more than 30 years ago.wcti12.com
