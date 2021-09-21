CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, NC

Bike ride to honor victims of 1987 ENC medical helicopter crash

By Annette Weston
wcti12.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, Pitt County — The National EMS Memorial Bike Ride honors Emergency Medical Services personnel during long-distance cycling events that celebrate the lives of those who serve every day, those who have become sick or injured while performing their duties and those who have died in the line of duty and this year the ride will wind through Greenville to honor the victims of a medical helicopter crash more than 30 years ago.

wcti12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Congress poised to avert shutdown, but brawl looms on debt

Congress is moving to avert a government shutdown before Friday, leaving Democrats with a tough choice on how to raise the debt ceiling. Both the House and Senate appear poised to pass a short-term funding bill on Thursday that will take one issue off of Congress’s full plate of legislation facing deadlines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with local media reporting that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents. "What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Police officer given life sentence for murder of London woman

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A British police officer was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday for the murder of Sarah Everard as she walked home in the evening after visiting friends in south London, a case which stirred protests over male violence towards women. Wayne Couzens,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Accidents
City
Camp Lejeune, NC
Pitt County, NC
Crime & Safety
Pitt County, NC
Accidents
City
Pollocksville, NC
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Greenville, NC
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Helicopter#Bike#Accident#Enc#Vidant Medical Center#The U S Naval Hospital#Forest Service#The Associated Press
NBC News

YouTube cracks down on anti-vaccine videos, bans major accounts

YouTube announced a total ban Wednesday on vaccine misinformation and the termination of the accounts of several prominent anti-vaccine influencers, including Joseph Mercola and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., citing “the need to remove egregious harmful content.”. The new policy was crafted as the company began to see false claims about...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy