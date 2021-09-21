Ocracoke Skallywag 5K/10K and half marathon to benefit Ocracoke School Booster Club

WOVV, Ocracoke Community Radio, in conjunction with our partners, The Ocracoke School Athletic Boosters and The Ocracoke Community Park, proudly announce that we will, once again, host our annual running event on Ocracoke, The Scallywag 5/10k Foot Race and The Blackbeard Half Marathon on Saturday and Sunday November 13th and 14th. All information is posted on the website runocracoke.com. Runners will gather at the starting line on Highway 12 between 1718 Brewery/Plum Pointe Kitchen and Howard’s Pub for a start time of 8am Saturday, 7am Sunday. The 5/10k will be run on Saturday, the half marathon on Sunday. There is an after party at the finish line for the runners both days, featuring beer from 1718 Brewery, snacks, and music from DJ Tommy Hutcherson. We invite everyone to come and join in the fun!