Flood Advisory issued for Corozal, Morovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bexar; De Witt; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Wilson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central DeWitt, southern Guadalupe, Gonzales, northeastern Wilson and east central Bexar Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1226 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Gonzales to La Vernia. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Seguin, Gonzales, Stockdale, Nixon, St. Hedwig, La Vernia, Smiley, New Berlin, Pandora, Cheapside, Sutherland Springs, Hochheim, Palmeto State Park, Zuehl, Leesville, Oak Forest, Belmont, Cost, Ottine and Monthalia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
