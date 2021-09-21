CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Browns' Baker Mayfield's MRI on Shoulder Injury Revealed No Structural Damage

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reportedly avoided a serious injury during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, an MRI revealed no structural damage on the quarterback's injured left shoulder. "He's sore," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. "He's doing fine." Mayfield injured...

