San Diego’s rate is substantially lower than state – and County has even higher vaccination rates. September 21, 2021 (San Diego) – California has the lowest rate of COVID-19 cases of any U.S. state, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control – and San Diego County is faring even better. Both have high vaccination rates, a fact the CDC credits for the dramatic difference between COVID spread in California and other states.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO