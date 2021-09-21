Introductions
Good morning Luis and everyone. My name is Kanjoo and I am new to Linux and open source. I have been looking into tech now since the first course I took, in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, back in October 2017. Since then, I have been slowly exploring web technologies and it's until I tried Nodejs that this whole new world of Linux and open source opened up. I am exited about this bootcamp and would like to make a success of it - but first need to get the VMWare installation done.forum.linuxfoundation.org
