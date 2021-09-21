CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Anzalone has Dan Campbell's trust. Jamie Collins, maybe not.

By Will Burchfield
 7 days ago

Anzalone was the Lions’ fourth worst defensive player on Monday, per Pro Football Focus, and he’s been their second worst defensive player this season.

FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has hilarious quote about facing Lions and Dan Campbell

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a hilarious joke on the Pat McAfee show when talking about Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Over the past year, NFL fans have gotten to know Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the most candid manner: as the featured headliner on The Pat McAfee Show’s weekly segment, “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday.”
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Lions exploring trade for Jamie Collins

Lions linebacker Jamie Collins didn’t participate in a walk-through Wednesday for non-injury reasons, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the team is exploring trade options. Collins has played 100 defensive snaps but has faced criticism for his play after the Lions allowed 76 points in two weeks. He has...
NFL
AllLions

Could the Detroit Lions Trade LB Jamie Collins?

NFL players are aware when they do not perform up to expectations. Following a disappointing 35-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions' defense is reeling. Two position groups on the 2021 defense -- linebackers and cornerbacks -- have seen subpar performances to start the season, and it doesn't appear that much can be done to improve their current plight.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell’s head scratching comment has everyone wondering what games he has been watching

During the offseason, the Detroit Lions went out and signed free agent LB Alex Anzalone to help solidify their defense. But through the first two games of the season, Anzalone has not only been bad, but he has been REALLY bad. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Anzalone is ranked No. 83 out of 85 eligible linebackers in the NFL with a grade of 29.7. This does not come as much of a surprise as teams targeting Anzalone have completed all nine pass attempts to the player he was defending.
NFL
MLive.com

Dan Campbell’s aggressive fourth-down playcalls not paying off for Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Detroit Lions lead the league in fourth-down conversion attempts. But they’re also second-to-last in fourth-down conversion percentage, and they missed on a costly one in the 35-17 loss on Monday night against Green Bay. The Lions were facing a fourth-and-1 from Green Bay’s 25-yard line...
NFL
1051thebounce.com

Here’s What Dan Campbell Thinks of the Phrase, “Same Old Lions”

The Detroit Lions are 0-2 after last weekend’s loss against Green Bay. Even with the tough season start, there’s one phrase new head coach Dan Campbell doesn’t want to hear: “Same old Lions.”. “Same old Lions” has been a popular phrase among disgruntled Lions fans for years- even decades. But,...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Campbell Reacts To Jared Goff’s Start In Detroit

Through his first two games with the Detroit Lions, Jared Goff has been playing some of the best football of his young career. While his play hasn’t translated into a win yet, he’s earned high praise from head coach Dan Campbell. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Campbell praised Goff...
NFL
chatsports.com

Lions' Dan Campbell: Saints 'kicked the hornet’s nest' with big win over Packers

An angry Aaron Rodgers is a dangerous Aaron Rodgers, and Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is preparing for the most menacing version of the three-time MVP quarterback when his team faces the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. "I know this," Campbell said before practice Thursday. "New Orleans kicked the...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions Week 3 injury report: Trey Flowers, Jamie Collins miss Wednesday’s walkthrough

EDGE Trey Flowers (shoulder/knee) LB Jamie Collins (not injury related) At his Wednesday press conference, coach Dan Campbell informed the media that Williams remained in the league's concussion protocol and his Week 3 status was in doubt. It does not appear Williams has made much progress through the league’s five-step concussion protocol rules, and the team will likely have to turn to Quintez Cephus to start in his place, as he did in Week 2.
NFL
Grand Haven Tribune

Lions' Campbell sees positives in Anzalone's play, despite struggles

The first two weeks of the season have produced a pair of uninspiring and ugly displays from the Lions’ defense. Opponents are averaging 38 points and 382 yards of total offense per game. The unit ranks 27th in the league in average yards allowed per play (6.59) and last in passing yards allowed per completion (10.15). The Lions are one of five teams that have yet to prevent the opposition from scoring in the red zone.
NFL
1470 WFNT

Will Dan Campbell Win a Game This year?

Well, the Detroit Lions lost again last night in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers bounced back and took the Lion's defense out again. The Lions lost 35-17 last night and didn’t even cover the 11 points with the spread. They need to get better players in the next few years through...
NFL
AllLions

LB Alex Anzalone Is Third-Worst PFF-Graded Linebacker in NFL

Linebacker Alex Anzalone has struggled mightily in the two games he has played in the Detroit Lions' defense. According to Pro Football Focus, Anzalone is the third-worst linebacker in the NFL, as he earned a lowly 43.6 grade against the Packers on Monday Night Football. When asked following the game,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Why the Denver Broncos should trade for Jamie Collins

The Denver Broncos just lost Bradley Chubb to a 6-8 week ankle injury. Should the team trade for Detroit Lions OLB Jamie Collins?. How much do the Denver Broncos buy themselves as 2021 playoff contenders? Usually, you can tell a lot about what a team thinks of itself with the way the general manager tinkers with the roster in-season.
NFL
NFL

Lions HC Dan Campbell confirms team is looking to trade Jamie Collins

As Detroit explores a route to trade Jamie Collins elsewhere, the veteran linebacker is staying home while awaiting word on his next destination. Collins is not in the Lions' facility Thursday and the Lions are attempting to find a way to make a change with Collins, coach Dan Campbell told reporters Thursday. Campbell commended the veteran's attitude, but with Detroit in a fluid rebuild and Collins not getting any younger, the Lions are looking to reduce his role in order to give other players more opportunity.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Latest On Lions’ Jamie Collins

On Thursday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that the team is indeed shopping linebacker Jamie Collins (Twitter link via Chris Burke of The Athletic). Campbell also says the veteran will be away from the team as they explore trade possibilities. Signed during the Lions’ Bob Quinn–Matt Patricia regime, Collins...
NFL
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

