Alex Anzalone has Dan Campbell's trust. Jamie Collins, maybe not.

During the offseason, the Detroit Lions went out and signed free agent LB Alex Anzalone to help solidify their defense. But through the first two games of the season, Anzalone has not only been bad, but he has been REALLY bad. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Anzalone is ranked No. 83 out of 85 eligible linebackers in the NFL with a grade of 29.7. This does not come as much of a surprise as teams targeting Anzalone have completed all nine pass attempts to the player he was defending.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO