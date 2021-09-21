Forza Horizon 5 Highlights Nearly 30 Minutes Of Soothing In-Game Ambient Sound And Backgrounds

When it comes to Forza Horizon 5, or any racing game for that matter, your thoughts no doubt goes to the cars (of which there will be a lot in Forza as expected) and the chaos of the races you’ll be participating in. No doubt those who get in on the new Horizon are primed and ready to go, but today, the team decided to show off something a little different, something a bit more soothing to the soul over the grind of metal and tires on the open roads.