Watch: Bobby Lashley Demolishes Both Roman Reigns and Big E on WWE Raw
This week's Monday Night Raw opened with a monstrous six-man tag match as a reunited New Day took on The Bloodline from Friday Night SmackDown. Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley made his presence known late in the match, attacking both Big E and Kofi Kingston outside the ring. That left Xavier Woods alone in the ring and the match ended after Roman Reigns nailed him with a Spear. But "The All Mighty" wasn't finished, as he then nailed Reigns with a Spear before driving E through the ringside barricade. He then went backstage and told Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville he could beat both men and that the "All Mighty Era" never ends.comicbook.com
