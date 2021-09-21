Watch: Bobby Lashley Demolishes Both Roman Reigns and Big E on WWE Raw

As expected, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley is reportedly scheduled to take place at WWE Crown Jewel. Tonight’s RAW saw Goldberg join the show via satellite and issue a warning to Lashley over what happened to his son Gage at SummerSlam after Lashley’s successful title defense. Goldberg talked about how he swore to protect Gage from birth, and do anything in his power to protect him. He also said he will now fulfill the promise he made to his wife, his son, and to Lashley, by hurting Lashley real bad for what he did. Goldberg added that if he’s lucky enough, he will even kill Lashley. He ended the promo by declaring that he’s going to enjoy every single second of the process because Gage is his son, and Lashley is about to become his victim.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO