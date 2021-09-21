CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Bobby Lashley Demolishes Both Roman Reigns and Big E on WWE Raw

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's Monday Night Raw opened with a monstrous six-man tag match as a reunited New Day took on The Bloodline from Friday Night SmackDown. Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley made his presence known late in the match, attacking both Big E and Kofi Kingston outside the ring. That left Xavier Woods alone in the ring and the match ended after Roman Reigns nailed him with a Spear. But "The All Mighty" wasn't finished, as he then nailed Reigns with a Spear before driving E through the ringside barricade. He then went backstage and told Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville he could beat both men and that the "All Mighty Era" never ends.

comicbook.com

wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Roman Reigns Reacts After Scoring Two Wins On WWE RAW

Returning to RAW for the first time since 2019, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns dominated proceedings and walked away with two victories. In the opening contest, The Bloodline (Reigns & The Usos) defeated New Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match thanks to outside interference from Bobby Lashley. Reigns pinned Xavier Woods to score the pin fall victory.
WWE
WWE

Big E set to kick off Raw with WWE Championship defense against Bobby Lashley

The WWE Championship rematch you have been waiting for is here. After The New Day triumphed over Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles & Omos in an impromptu Six-Man Tag Team Match at WWE Extreme Rules, The All Mighty was livid. The former WWE Champion laid down the challenge for Big E in response to the defeat, and it is official.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Raw: The Hurt Business Reunites, Big E vs. Bobby Lashley Steel Cage Match Announced

Big E and Bobby Lashley saw their WWE Championship match thrown out at the start of this week's Monday Night Raw when Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander suddenly reformed The Hurt Business, causing Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to run out and start a brawl that eventually spilled into the ring. Adam Pearce then ran out and said that the better man would be decided by the end of the night, but only by keeping everyone else away from the ring. He then announced E would be defending his WWE Championship against "The All Mighty" at the end of the show in a Steel Cage Match.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Lashley Hypes WWE Title Match On Tonight’s Raw

WWE has already confirmed that Bobby Lashley will challenge Big E for the WWE Title on tonight’s episode of Raw. It will kick off the show. Big E won the title from Lashley early this month on Raw after cashing in the Money in the Bank contract. At Extreme Rules, New Day beat Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bobby Lashley And Damian Priest On Possibly Getting Drafted To WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstars are tweeting about possibly roster changes as we get ready for the WWE Draft to kick off during tomorrow’s SmackDown from Baltimore. Bobby Lashley said he’s been running RAW for three years now, and thinks it might be time to shake things up a bit with a move to the blue brand.
WWE
PWMania

Video: Goldberg Calls Out Bobby Lashley On RAW

As expected, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley is reportedly scheduled to take place at WWE Crown Jewel. Tonight’s RAW saw Goldberg join the show via satellite and issue a warning to Lashley over what happened to his son Gage at SummerSlam after Lashley’s successful title defense. Goldberg talked about how he swore to protect Gage from birth, and do anything in his power to protect him. He also said he will now fulfill the promise he made to his wife, his son, and to Lashley, by hurting Lashley real bad for what he did. Goldberg added that if he’s lucky enough, he will even kill Lashley. He ended the promo by declaring that he’s going to enjoy every single second of the process because Gage is his son, and Lashley is about to become his victim.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Ranks Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's Greatest Moments

WWE officially announced last week that Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia in October. And while the pair have only met in one-on-one matches four times, their rivalry stretches all the way back to 2015 when Reigns won that year's Royal Rumble and tried to beat "The Beast" for his WWE Championship. Reigns finally pinned Lesnar back at SummerSlam 2018 for the Universal Championship, and their upcoming bout will likely have a much different dynamic now that Reigns is a heel and Lesnar is (somewhat) a babyface.
WWE
Bleacher Report

The Demon Sends Roman Reigns Violent Message and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Friday's go-home edition of SmackDown before Extreme Rules on Sunday failed to add any hardcore stipulation to the card, but it did deliver a good show. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair kicked things off with a talking segment that ended with The EST taking out The Man before they meet on Sunday for the SmackDown women's title.
WWE
