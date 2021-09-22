CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harford County, MD

Group Of Parents Protest School Mask Mandate Outside Of County Council Meeting In Harford County

By Annie Rose Ramos
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ic5Xw_0c3lEB0F00

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The debate over making up in schools continues after a statewide mask mandate was approved by a General Assembly Committee last week — requiring masks be worn in all public schools by students, employees and visitors.

But in Harford County, one group of parents is still upset and they’re protesting.

“Parents are having problems with the whole mask mandate,” said Benjamin Heiser, Uniting Harford County.

Harford County parents saying no to the state-wide mask mandate and are now bringing their concerns to the County Council.

“I’m hoping they’ll be energized enough to take the state on,” said Heiser.

A week ago, the school board announced their meeting will be virtual-only after dozens of parents protested outside of a school board meeting in August, disrupting the meeting.

Now parents are hoping the Harford county council will listen.

“Unfortunately our county councilmen they have to listen to what we would normally tell the school board however the school board is virtual and you can’t really say anything,” said Heiser.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Baltimore

17 Baltimore County Schools Receive $22,000 In Grants In Environmental Competition

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — An environmental cleanup initiative awarded $22,000 in grants to 17 Baltimore County Public Schools Tuesday. The schools staged multiple cleanups on their grounds and in their neighborhoods. Clean Green 15 is an annual competition and partnership between the Baltimore County Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability, BCPS, and The Education Foundation of BCPS. Groups from each school log cleanups in their communities, and the schools with the most cleanups receive grants. “Clean Green 15 is a wonderful opportunity for Baltimore County students and their schools not only to help beautify their grounds and neighborhoods but also to learn the lessons...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Classroom Concerns: 16,559 Students Quarantined, 4,042 Confirmed Student Covid-19 Cases In Maryland Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s Board of Education revealed Tuesday there have been 4,042 confirmed cases among students in schools statewide and 681 cases among staff members. At least,16,559 students have been quarantined, along with 784 staff members since schools reopened. And those numbers do not include cases this week. Maryland state board of education chart shows 4,042 confirmed student #COVID19 cases and 681 among staff; 16,559 students have been quarantined; 784 staff have been quarantined (updated Sept 22) @wjz pic.twitter.com/JTGQTBbFcN — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 28, 2021 Barbara Carter is outraged over the handling of the covid outbreak at her grandson’s school, Cherry Hill...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Three Eastern Shore Health Care Centers Receive Combined $2.4M In Federal Grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Three Eastern Shore health care groups received a combined $2.4 million in federal funding for construction projects, renovations and other capital improvements, First District Congressman Andy Harris announced on Tuesday. West Cecil Health Center was awarded $601,376, Choptank Community Health System received $829,065 and Three Lower Counties Community Services got $1,006,541, Harris’ office said. The one-time grants were allocated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “Our federally funded local community health centers have been at the forefront of serving my constituents during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Harris said in a statement. “This funding will allow them to strengthen their physical infrastructure and further advance their mission of providing primary healthcare services to many members in the community.” West Cecil Health Center has locations in Conowingo in Cecil County and Havre de Grace in Harford County. Choptank Community Health System has Talbot County practices in Easton and St. Michaels, a Dorchester County practice in Cambridge, and a Caroline County practice in Denton. Three Lower Counties Community Services, Inc., which goes by the name Chesapeake Health Care, has eight offices spread across Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘The School Shouldn’t Be Open Right Now’: Parents React To COVID-19 Outbreak At Cherry Hill Elementary Middle School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed a COVID Outbreak at Cherry Hill Elementary Middle School Monday. Officials said there are fourteen positive cases and among them, a 12-year-old who is currently hospitalized and fighting for her life. “The school shouldn’t be open right now.” “Why send them to school for them to get sick?” said James Fortune, parent. On Monday, Cherry Hill’s principal sent students home with a letter that reads in part, “Last week we administered our second round of COVID test. Results of the testing confirmed six positive pools.” Families with children in the six pools were called over the weekend and...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bel Air, MD
Harford County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Harford County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Education
County
Harford County, MD
Harford County, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Society
Harford County, MD
Society
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Ethics Board Releases First Annual Report Since 2014

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time since 2014, the Baltimore City Board of Ethics on Monday released an annual report detailing the city’s efforts to comply with ethics laws. The findings–including lobbying efforts, financial disclosures, conflicts of interest–were presented to Mayor Brandon Scott, the City Council and members of the public, the Ethics Board said. The report was produced to demonstrate how the city is following its ethics law, which was modeled after the state’s ethics law and was put in place to “guard against improper influence or even the appearance of improper influence, and to ensure public trust in the government.” Among...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Requests Disaster Declaration For Ida Damage To Pave Way For Federal Funding

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday requested a presidential disaster declaration for Maryland after tornadoes and flash floods spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Ida affected or damaged over a hundred homes and businesses. Specifically, Hogan requested a major disaster declaration for Anne Arundel and Cecil counties, and hazard mitigation grant funding for all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City. The declaration would pave the way for federal funding and resources to those affected by the extreme weather in Anne Arundel and Cecil counties. At least 142 homes and businesses were affected or damaged by the storm in the two...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Six Cultural Institutions In Maryland Receive $1 Million In American Rescue Plan Funds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four museums and two universities in Maryland were awarded a combined $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds earmarked for educational institutions, Maryland’s Congressional Democrats announced on Tuesday. In Baltimore, the Walters Art Museum received $463,555, the B&O Railroad Museum received $200,000, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum received $143,859 and the University of Maryland, Baltimore received $47,254 to offset operational costs incurred during the pandemic. Additionally, St. Mary’s College of Maryland was awarded $144,307 and London Town Foundation, Inc. got $49,500, U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Post Office Replaces District Manager Of Maryland, Postmaster Of Baltimore, Ruppersberger Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After months of slow mail deliveries and excruciating waiting lines, Maryland’s Postal Service is now under new management. According to Maryland Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.), The Postal Service has a new District Manager of Maryland and a new Postmaster of Baltimore. This new leadership comes amid continued frustrations in the region over a lack of mail service and major delays with mail delivery. Among them is Parkville resident Kathy Ader who lives off Harford Road. She said you’re lucky if you get your mail once or twice a week, if at all. And when it does come, it’s always late. Her...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Riot#Wjz#The County Council#Harford County Council
CBS Baltimore

Ocean City Promises “Zero Tolerance” For Lawbreakers At Unsanctioned H20i Car Event

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The unsanctioned H20i car event was underway in Ocean City Saturday. The event, which draws thousands of car enthusiasts is notorious for becoming rowdy and causing a disturbance in the Worcester County beach town. In years past, hundreds of people have been arrested, and some officers even have been hurt. This year, police said they are stepping up enforcement and that there will be a “zero-tolerance policy” for lawbreakers.  
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 17 New Deaths Reported, Hospitalizations & Positivity Dip

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 972 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .06% to 4.13%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

SEE IT: Crowds Turn Violent At Six Flags America Over The Weekend

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — It was a chaotic weekend at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County after several fights broke out in the parking lot. “My daughter called me and she was screaming that she was jumped,” mother of teenage girl attacked at Six Flags America. WJZ spoke to a mother who asked to remain anonymous who said her 14-year-old daughter was caught in the middle of the chaos and violence that erupted at the amusement park Saturday night. “I don’t think anyone knew anyone. I don’t think anyone cared. It’s like this is what they went there for.. and if I...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

12 Local Women To Be Honored During Fannie Lou Hamer Awards

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) —  Chosen from across Anne Arundel County, 12 trailblazing women will be honored during the 26th annual Fannie Lou Hamer Awards Reception, held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. The event will be held at the Banneker-Douglass Museum and these women are known for impacting their community — whether through social justice or advocacy — each woman has made a lasting mark on Anne Arundel County. This year’s honorees — Nas I. Afi, Delegate J. Sandy Bartlett, Sarah Margaret Blaser, Chanel Compton, Debora A. Darden, Gloria Dent, Sonia Feldman, Debi Jasen, Monica Lindsey, Roxanne McGowan, Rev. Marguerite R. Morris, and Darlene Washington — join the ranks of...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Reopens Oldest Section Of Facility As Walking Path

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo reopened the oldest section of the zoo Wednesday as a footpath for visitors to dive deeper into the history of the facility. The path is also a sort of scenic shortcut from the front gate to the most popular zoo habitats. The “Main Valley” is where the zoo began in the mid-1800s as an informal menagerie of random animals entrusted to the Park Superintendent by locals, the zoo said. But in 1876, the Maryland General Assembly agreed to formally create “a zoological collection within the limits of Druid Hill Park for the purpose of public exhibition...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Almost 9,000 Vaccinated Marylanders Get Additional Shots Since Approval of Pfizer Booster

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tamla Adams has questions about the booster shot. She is fully vaccinated, having taken the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Still, she said she is ready to get the booster if needed. “Yes, along with my family, we all want to get one,” Adams told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. She said she remains concerned about the rising number of covid cases. Maryland reported almost 1,000 new infections Monday. “We didn’t know if this shot was going to be 100% bulletproof so it’s always going to be a concern to me with the vaccine or without it.” Vaccine data had been delayed...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

New Community Property Opens As Part Of Baltimore’s Transformation Plan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mission First Housing Group celebrated the Grand Opening of 1234 McElderry Apartments and the Groundbreaking of Somerset Apartments today. These projects are part of the Perkins Somerset Oldtown (PSO) Transformation Plan. “Perkins Homes once epitomized decades of intentional local and federal policies to concentrate poverty and disinvest in our communities. Our PSO Transformation Plan is about reversing years of inequity by creating a mixed-income community that will first and foremost benefit the physical, environmental, social, and financial health of our public housing residents,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “Today marks an important step in the realization of our mutual goal: providing quality affordable housing for our most vulnerable residents, all while advancing equity.” The six-year PSO Transformation Plan will create 1,345 new apartments, doubling the amount...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Searching For 11-Year-Old Karon Morris

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for 11-year-old Karon Morris. Morris was last seen around 11 a.m. near Mounts Street and Laurens Street in Baltimore City. Morris is four feet two inches tall and 110 pounds. Anyone with information on Morris’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020. #CORRECTION: Karon Morris was last seen on North Mount Street and Laurens Street in Baltimore City around 11 am on September 27. ^RR — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 27, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pfizer Booster Shots Available To Those Eligible In Queen Anne’s County

QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Queen Anne’s County Department of Health made an updated announcement on who is eligible for a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday. Additional doses of the Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine are considered for residents that have an immune-compromised due to a medical condition or treatment. People in this group include: Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system Moderate or severe primary...
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘It’s Really Unfortunate’: Students In Anne Arundel County React To News Of Postponed Homecoming Dances

SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — For the second year in a row, Anne Arundel County Public Schools have been forced to alter their homecoming plans because of the pandemic. The school district announced this week that homecoming dances will be postponed because due to the pandemic. “Our goal all along has been not only to open schools but to keep them open and allow our students to experience everything we have to offer,” said Bob Mosier, the chief communications officer for the school district. “Our high school principals met with student leaders and provided feedback to Dr. Arlotto that reflected the feeling...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Residents Starting To Get Booster Shots After CDC Announcement

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Delta variant continues to fuel a rise in COVID-19 cases, Pfizer booster shots are now going into some arms of Marylanders following the CDC’s stamp of approval on Friday. “Upwards of 98 to 99-percent of positive cases in the country are delta at this point,” said Dr. Jonathan Thierman, Chief Medical Information Officer of LifeBridge Health. Those eligible for a booster shot include everyone 65 and older, adults with certain underlying conditions, adults in congregate living facilities and people who are at increased risk due to their job. “I think it’s important. I mean we already do flu...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

MVA’s Bus Driver Day To Streamline Process For Applicants To Get Commercial License

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A school bus driver shortage is affecting states across the country including Maryland. In response, Gov. Larry Hogan has directed the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration to take steps to make sure school bus drivers are able to obtain proper testing and credentials as quickly as possible. Saturday, the MVA hosted Bus Drivers’ Day, a day where applicants could take their Commercial Drivers’ License test in a streamlined process in hopes of getting them behind the wheel of a school bus as quickly as possible. Cassidy McMenamin comes from a long line of bus drivers. “My grandmother...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy