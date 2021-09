In the objections to any mandate concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the phrase “personal responsibility” is a popular theme. The implication of this phrase is that people will behave with some consideration for the greater good of society, but it isn’t hard to see what a false premise that is. If people took the notion of “personal responsibility” seriously, they would not litter or otherwise pollute their own environment, they would not drive while intoxicated, they would not distribute dangerous drugs (Big Pharma as well as street dealers) and they would not shoot their neighbors. The list of contrary examples is endless, all of which lead to the perpetrators crying “liberty!” “freedom!” instead of owning up to the consequences of their actions.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO