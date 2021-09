It's being called the Devious Lick Challenge and it's catching on faster than anyone cares to admit to. The TikTok challenge doesn't involve walking on milk crates or eating horrible things. This one encourages students to steal, break, or vandalize things around their school and video their actions on social media. I am fairly certain I have never gone to this extreme on breaking things at school. I will admit that it was pretty cool to put the toilet paper end in the toilet and flush it just to watch it spin-off of the roll. That was about the extent of my rebellious time in school. Now, kids are being encouraged to go to the limit all for the sake of social media credit.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO