32-year-old man found shot, wounded in northeast Las Cruces

UPDATE: Las Cruces police said a 32-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries from at least one gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon on the city's northeast side.



That shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Sonrisa Loop, however detectives said they don't believe the incident actually occurred there.

The victim was hospitalized, police said, but they didn't release his name.



Investigators indicated they had not yet determined the circumstances that led to the shooting and asked anyone with information about it to call police at (575) 526-0795.

ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon when gunfire erupted at a mobile home park in Las Cruces near the Field of Dreams athletics complex.

Police were dispatched in a large presence to the scene in the 2400 block of Sonrisa Loop near 17th Street on a report of an active shooter, according to scanner traffic.

An ABC-7 crew at the scene heard gunshots and observed an injured man being loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital; his condition wasn't known.

Las Cruces police didn't immediately provide further details about the events unfolding or what sparked the gunfire.

