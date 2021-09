I am from a long-ago time known as the 1980s. For those of you who aren’t familiar with those analog days, things were just different. We used to rent a VCR to watch a movie that we rented from the local gas station in my little town. I would call the gas station on my rotary phone to see if they had the movie I was looking for on those special evenings. For anyone much younger than me, this may sound like a foreign language, but I assure you these things existed.

7 DAYS AGO