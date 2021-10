(Oct 1): Asian stocks looked set to start October on the back foot, after their U.S. peers capped their biggest monthly selloff since March 2020 with further losses. Futures pointed lower in Japan and Australia and were slightly higher in the U.S. in early Asia trading. China begins a week-long holiday and Hong Kong’s market is shut Friday. U.S. shares fell Thursday even after confirmation that the House passed a nine-week spending bill to avert a U.S. government shutdown. The S&P 500 closed at the lowest level since July, extending its September losses to almost 5%. Economically sensitive companies like industrials and financials were among the worst performers.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO