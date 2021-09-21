CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See The World Through a Rodent’s Perspective in A Rat’s Quest

By Kim Snaith
Cover picture for the articleCurrently in development for PC and consoles, A Rat’s Quest from The Dreamerians wants you to see rats in a new light. They’re not simply vermin that dwell in the dark corners of our cities and villages, oh no. They’re little beings, with personalities of their own, with friends and family they care about. And they’ve got things to do, places to go. A Rat’s Quest wants its players to care about the rats you meet; after all, they’re all simply trying to get by.

