Find me behind the closet door and take a swing at me, but this time I blinded you. Now count all the faces you see — blue and red. Do you see me now? Don’t you see the fucking point? You’re not going to get what you want. A needle behind the eyes, you turned your head and took your shot. A needle in my side, but you’re not going to get what you want and no one’s gonna chase when you run this time. Shoot the angels out of your sky falling in to put you out, just like the boxcutter to your chest. Count all the faces you see — blue and red. You color me the killer, but you did it to yourself. I’ve spent a lifetime covering up, but I won’t do it for you anymore. You’re not going to get what you want.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO