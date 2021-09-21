Quick study Stephen helps ISU defense

Tribune-Star file/Joseph C. Garza Hard charger: Indiana State's Heath Stephen II rushes around the offensive line in pursuit of the quarterback during the Sycamores' practice Aug. 5 at Memorial Stadium. JOSEPH C. GARZA

It might be instructive for Indiana State football fans to get to know about Monroe College football.

The for-profit college in the Bronx, New York which plays in the National Junior College Athletic Association has become a nice pipeline for the Sycamores under Curt Mallory’s watch.

The first Monroe product to make his presence felt was linebacker Clayton Glasco. Teamed with Jonas Griffith in a lethal linebacker combination, Glasco was honorable mention All-MVFC in 2019 and was a solid contributor for two seasons.

Defensive lineman Alton Nobles came to ISU in 2019 and has been a stready contributor since.

The next former Monroe Mustang to help the Sycamores is middle linebacker Heath Stephen II – and he’s proving to be a quick study.

Until he was passed by safety Michael Thomas and roommate Matt Thompson after ISU’s 26-21 win over Eastern Kentucky, Stephen was leading the Sycamores in tackles. He remains third with 12 tackles, including two for a loss. Stephen also has two quarterback hurries.

It's not easy to pile up statistical bona fides in a defense that rotates players regularly throughout the three defensive units, but Stephen has made his presence felt.

He can pressure the quarterback, but he’s also effective at filling the gaps in ISU’s three-man defensive line in run defense. Stephen’s speed helps both of those causes.

“We can bring him on pressure, he can get off blocks and he’s a big physical guy who can run sideline to sideline,” Mallory said.

How quick is Stephen? Even roommate Thompson, no plough horse himself, admits defeat can happen in the speed contest against his roomie.

“I like how he plays. He’s physical, he’s fast, second-fastest on the team, I’m the first,” said Thompson, though he vacillated a bit on that.

“He has me a little bit,” Thompson smiled, before changing his mind again. “We’re neck-in-neck, but I have him.”

Stephen laughed when Thompson’s comments were relayed to him.

“It’s really close. He beats me some days, I get him some days. Same thing with our bench and squat. It’s a back-and-forth battle,” Stephen said.

As for the Monroe College connection, that’s born out of a good relationship between Mallory and Monroe coach Terry Karg.

“We’ve done well, three-for-three. We have a good relationship with the coach and it’s worked out for us and the men who have come from there,” Mallory said.

Word of mouth got to Stephen before he was considered by ISU. Nobles, who came here a year earlier, conveyed good things about the program to Stephen.

“I reached out to Alton, we were close at Monroe, this was before I knew I was going to be recruited by ISU,” Stephen said. “I asked him how it was going and he said things were going good and said good things about the program and the coaches. God willing, I was hoping that ISU would offer me.”

Sure enough, ISU showed interest as defensive coordinator Brad Wilson visited Stephen at Monroe and the Vauxhall, N.J. native was made to feel welcome by Mallory and the rest of the ISU staff.

“It was 2019 when I got the offer. This coaching staff showed the most love. When I came here, I felt like I was welcomed here. This felt like home,” Stephen said.

As for his game, the pandemic stoppage worked in his favor. It’s likely he would have played sparingly or redshirted in 2020. But the increased practice time gave Stephen time to get acclimated.

By spring ball, he was starting to make his presence felt, and in preseason camp, he was one of the most consistent defenders.

“He needed a year to learn the system and he’s playing like it,” said Mallory, who noted Stephen’s determination.

“Heath was overlooked. Maybe he didn’t get quite the opportunities he wanted coming out of high school. He went to Monroe and he came here hungry,” Mallory said.

As for Stephen’s self-assessment of his game? He boils it down to simple effort and concentration.

“I just do my job. Whatever you have to do on a play? Do your job and don’t worry about anyone else’s job,” Stephen said.