NFL

Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Chiefs in Week 3

By Gavino Borquez
 7 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) are currently 6.5-point underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) heading into Week 3 of the regular season. The over/under is set at 56.5, per Tipico Sportsbook.

The Chargers and Cowboys went back and forth through all four quarters in a game that saw a slew of penalties and questionable calls. But it was Dallas who came out victorious after kicker Greg Zuerlein hit the game-winning field goal from 56 yards out.

The Chiefs, on other hand, also faced defeat after a fumble by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the final minute and a fourth-down conversion by quarterback Lamar Jackson to hand Kansas City its first September loss with Patrick Mahomes under center.

Last season, the Chargers and Chiefs split the two-game series. In their first meeting, it marked quarterback Justin Herbert’s NFL debut, which resulted in him dueling Mahomes to a 20-20 regulation tie before Kansas City escaped with a 23-20 late overtime victory.

Sunday’s contest between Los Angeles and Kansas City will begin at 10:00 a.m. PT and will be televised on CBS.

