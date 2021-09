HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente Hawaii will open a new COVID treatment site and drive-through testing located at its West Oahu Medical Center in Kapolei. According to officials, the monoclonal antibody infusion treatment site will be available to members Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. this week. Patients will be accepted by appointment only, and they must be referred from a primary care physician or specialist.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 13 DAYS AGO