Houston Grand Opera Returns to Live Performance with Carmen

On October 22, 2021, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will celebrate its return to live performance at the Wortham Theater Center with audience favorite Carmen. A tragedy of obsessive love, Bizet’s Carmen from 1875 is considered the most popular opera in the world today. It is impossible not to smile with recognition when the well-known first notes of the prelude ring out from the orchestra. Mezzo-soprano and HGO Studio alumna Carolyn Sproule takes on the role of Carmen, the famous bohemian whose beauty, confidence, and provocative lifestyle captivate the soldier Don José, sung by incredible tenor Richard Trey Smagur, although his jealousy will ultimately destroy them both. Bass-baritone Christian Pursell in his HGO debut as the bullfighter Escamillo and Houston favorite and HGO Studio alumna soprano Heidi Stober as Micaela are ensnared by the passion of the two lead characters.