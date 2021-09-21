CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Batinick, Barickman and The Illinois Opportunity Project launch statewide initiative to give voters ability to recall politicians

By Press Release
prairiestatewire.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Opportunity Project has issued the following release:. Chicago, IL- Today, Representative Mark Batinick (R-Plainfield), Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington), and the Illinois Opportunity Project announced their statewide grassroots campaign to place an Advisory Question of Public Policy on the November 2022 ballot asking voters if they want the power to recall their elected officials.

