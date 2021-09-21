CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois’ non-teaching public employee jobs down 6.9% in wake of pandemic

By LGIS News Service
prairiestatewire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe size of Illinois’ combined local and state government workforces declined 6.9% from July 2019 to July 2021, representing the fifth largest gap in public-employee job recovery during the pandemic, a Pew Charitable Trusts study concluded. The Pew analysis found that the return of the public-employee jobs after the COVID-19-induced...

