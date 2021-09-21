CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal magazine slammed for labeling 'parents' rights' a 'Trump-era GOP' issue

By Lindsay Kornick
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe left-wing publication The Nation was slammed for equating parents’ concerns over their children’s education as a right-wing issue. On Tuesday, the liberal magazine published an article titled "How Republicans Turned 'School Choice' Into a Losing Issue." The piece focused on Republicans arguing for parents’ rights over their kids’ education amid schools teaching critical race theory and instituting burdensome coronavirus mandates.

Dave S
7d ago

So having a say in how your kids are educated is right wing privileged, can't think of a better trigger to start the bloody civil war then trying to do something to peoples children!

