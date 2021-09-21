Canelo Alvarez To Caleb Plant: “You’re Not On My Level”
With their November 6th, showdown still a long ways away, both Caleb Plant and Canelo Alvarez decided to get things started early. At the kickoff press conference, which took place earlier today in Los Angeles, California, both Alvarez and Plant met face to face for the first time since signing off on their respective contracts. As the two stood nose to nose, jarring back and forth with one another, Alvarez removed his sunglasses as he continued his war of words with Plant.www.boxinginsider.com
