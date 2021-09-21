Sports world reacts to former Duke men's basketball star JJ Redick’s retirement

One of Duke basketball’s brightest stars is calling it a career. JJ Redick announced his retirement from the NBA Tuesday morning in an episode of his podcast, “The Old Man and the Three,” titled “Retirement.” The 2006 National Player of the Year and the eleventh selection in that summer’s NBA Draft, Redick now steps away as one of the greatest and most influential three-point shooters in the sport’s history. In the 15-year professional’s heartfelt goodbye video, Redick cited a desire to spend more time with his family, his struggles to come to terms with his “own athletic mortality” and his gratitude for those who have guided him through his storied career.