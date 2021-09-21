CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A team of European palaeontologists, in which the University of Zaragoza participates, describes a new species of extinct otter

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from the Universities of Tübingen (Germany) and Zaragoza have discovered a kind of otter, previously unknown, in strata of 11.4 million years in the deposit of Hammerschmiede (Ausburg, Germany). The new species, published in the International Journal Journal of Vertebrate Palaeontology, is called Vishnuonyx Neptuni, which means Netria Vishnu...

