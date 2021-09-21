CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sauk by NWS

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sauk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR IOWA AND SOUTHWESTERN SAUK COUNTIES At 743 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Muscoda to 10 miles northwest of Dodgeville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Spring Green around 800 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Barneveld, Ridgeway, Orion, Cobb, Arena, Governor Dodge St Park, Edmund, Clyde, Blue Mound St Park and Avoca. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

