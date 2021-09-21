CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Sauk by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Sauk The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 745 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Wonewoc to 6 miles east of Richland Center, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Baraboo and West Baraboo around 820 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Ironton, Lime Ridge, North Freedom, Loganville, La Valle, Rock Springs and Hill Point. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WI
City
Loganville, WI
City
Richland Center, WI
County
Columbia County, WI
City
Lime Ridge, WI
County
Sauk County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
La Valle, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Newsom signs #FreeBritney bill to reform conservatorship laws

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law to reform conservatorships in California, after pop star Britney Spears' public fight to win her freedom from her father. The new law comes as a Los Angeles judge suspended Spears' father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer's career, financial and personal decisions for 13 years.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Severe Thunderstorms#South Wind#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Hill Point

Comments / 0

Community Policy