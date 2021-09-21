Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Sauk by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-20 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Sauk The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 745 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Wonewoc to 6 miles east of Richland Center, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Baraboo and West Baraboo around 820 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Ironton, Lime Ridge, North Freedom, Loganville, La Valle, Rock Springs and Hill Point. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0