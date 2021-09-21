CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont man accused criminal trespass

By Brent Wasenius
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man faces various charges following an incident at about 11 Saturday night. James R. Gomez, 24, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct following a disturbance complaint at the residence in the 600 block of west South Street. Gomez is accused of...

