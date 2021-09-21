Fremont man accused criminal trespass

On Friday, September 17, 2021, at 5:10 am the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Ryan W. Folts, age 33, of Manchester, New York following a trespassing complaint. Police responded to a residence on Miller Street for a trespass that had just occurred. It was reported to police that Folts entered the home of a former girlfriend by climbing through a window, damaging a screen in the process. The victim woke up to find Folts inside her home. Folts left the scene prior to the victim calling 911. He was located at his residence in Manchester where he was taken into custody. Folts is charged with one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree and one count of criminal trespass in the second degree, both class A misdemeanors. He was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. He will be due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges. Seneca Falls Police Department was assisted by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office while taking Folts into custody.

MANCHESTER, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO