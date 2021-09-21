UPDATE: Boil order issued in part of Paddock Lake lifted; tests show water is safe
PADDOCK LAKE — A water-boil advisory issued Tuesday in Paddock Lake that temporarily impacted residents who live on 238th Avenue and 239th Court due was lifted Wednesday. Village Administrator Tim Popanda said repair to a water pipe in that area did not go as planned. Initially, it was believed the leaking pipe could be repaired using a stainless steel band. After the pipe was exposed, it was clear the water main needed to be shut down so a piece of pipe could be removed and replaced, he said.www.kenoshanews.com
