Aerospace & Defense

Venezuela says Colombian drone violates its airspace as U.S. admiral visits

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela on Tuesday said a Colombian military drone violated its airspace in what it called a “blatant threat” to its national security that took place during a visit by a U.S. military commander to the neighboring nation. General Vladimir Padrino said in a statement that a Colombian...

AFP

'They won't stop me': Haitians stuck in Colombia keep sights on US

Halfway on their perilous journey to the United States, news reaches a Haitian mother and son near the Colombian border with Panama that American officials are deporting their newly arrived compatriots by the thousands. But officials say there have been several thousand new arrivals at Necocli in recent weeks.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombian#President Of Venezuela#Humanitarian Aid#Reuters#Air Force#Venezuelan#The U S State Department
The Independent

Cuba launches commercial exports of COVID-19 vaccines

Cuba has begun commercial exports of its homegrown COVID-19 vaccines, sending shipments of the three-dose Abdala vaccine to Vietnam and Venezuela President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced the arrival in Vietnam on his Twitter feed Sunday. The official Cubadebate news website said the shipment included 900,000 doses purchased by Hanoi and 150,000 more donated by Cuba.Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited Cuba last week and toured the laboratory that produces the vaccine, announcing an agreement to buy at least 5 million doses.Cuba's Center of Genetic Immunology and Biotechnology also announced that initial shipments of the Abdala shots were sent to Venezuela...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

At UN, Belarus diplomat bemoans Western actions against it

The foreign minister of Belarus accused Western nations on Monday of carrying out “a large-scale hybrid war” against the country because it failed to change the government in elections last year, which he insisted were won by President Alexander Lukashenko Vladimir Makei made no mention of the opposition to Lukashenko and Western nations denouncing as a sham the August 2020 elections that gave him a sixth term, nor the months of protests against the outcome, some of which drew up to 200,000 people.Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with beatings and arrests of more than 35,000 people, and eventually...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden Says Venezuela, Bolivia Not Doing Enough to Meet Counternarcotics Obligations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday Venezuela and Bolivia had failed to take measures over the past year to meet their obligations under international agreements to fight drugs. "I hereby designate Bolivia and Venezuela as having failed demonstrably to make substantial efforts during the previous 12...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Venezuela Will Not Reform Oil Law This Year, Socialist Lawmaker Says

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's National Assembly, controlled by allies of socialist President Nicolas Maduro, will not reform the OPEC country's key hydrocarbons law this year, the president of the Assembly's energy and oil committee said on Wednesday. Maduro said earlier this year that the Assembly would consider reforms to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Venezuela's government and opposition resume talks in Mexico

Delegates from Venezuela’s government and opposition held more talks in Mexico City on Monday after a delay that saw the government’s side arrive a day later than scheduled due to an apparent unhappiness with mediator Norway The second round of dialogue had been scheduled to begin Friday, but it was suspended when government representatives did not arrive until Saturday. Talks began Sunday.The leader of the government’s delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, said Friday that his team’s arrival was delayed because of comments by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg about the human rights situation in Venezuela during the United Nations General Assembly. Lead mediator Dag Nylander issued a statement offering assurances that Norway would maintain its impartiality in the talks. The previous round of meetings occurred Sept. 3-6 in Mexico s capital.The delegates of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, led by Juan Guaidó, have been expected to tackle issues such as conditions for elections and the lifting of foreign economic sanctions imposed on the government. The U.S. and other countries withdrew recognition of Maduro after accusing him of rigging his most recent reelection as president. In his place, they recognized Guaidó, who was head of the then opposition-dominated congress.
POLITICS
Reuters

Mexico to resume voluntary flights for migrants who want to return to Haiti

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government said on Sunday that it will resume flights to Port-au-Prince starting next week for Haitian migrants who want to return home. The flights from Tapachula in Chiapas and Villahermosa in Tabasco will be offered to “those who voluntarily wish to return to their country,” the Mexican government said in a statement.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Venezuela uses judicial system to suppress dissent, U.N. investigators say

CARACAS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela's judicial system has perpetuated human rights violations as part of a state policy to quash opposition to the government of President Nicolas Maduro, a group of United Nations investigators said on Thursday. The report was published by an independent U.N. human rights fact-finding mission...
WORLD
Minneapolis Star Tribune

U.S. now says deadly Kabul drone strike was mistake

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing Friday that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed. "The strike was a tragic mistake," Marine Gen....
MILITARY

