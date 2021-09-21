CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What happened to golfer Anthony Kim, and where is he now?

By Joshua Rogers
thefocus.news
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Ryder Cup on the horizon, memories hark back to Valhalla and Team USA’s triumph in 2008. However, one member of that team has disappeared from the sport. What happened to golfer Anthony Kim, and where is he now?. Who is Anthony Kim?. Anthony Kim is an American professional...

www.thefocus.news

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Patrick Reed likes tweets ripping ‘coward’ Ryder Cup captain after snub

“Captain America” could be turning into a Ryder Cup villain. Patrick Reed liked a handful of tweets disparaging captain Steve Stricker’s decision this week to leave Reed off the American team. “The team is not complete without @PReedGolf,” one fan wrote to Reed’s approval. “Leaving Reed off roster (best American...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?

Justin Thomas has been a regular feature of the world’s top 10 for a few years now and bagged his first major title in 2017 at the PGA Championship. Get to know his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski below. Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?. The pair are believed to have been together...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau EXCHANGE WORDS at The Ryder Cup!

A video has emerged on social media of Brooks Koepka walking over to speak to Bryson DeChambeau on the range ahead of the Ryder Cup this week. While it's difficult to exactly see what was being said, and exactly how long the two exchanged words, but the video posted by Ryder Cup USA ends with Koepka walking back across the range to his original spot and then DeChambeau encouraging the crowd to cheer.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
thefocus.news

Is Tony Finau Mormon? Religion and spiritual beliefs of Ryder Cup star

American Tony Finau recently claimed victory at The Northern Trust, ending his five-year wait for a second PGA Tour title. He followed that up but playing for Team USA at the Ryder CupThe 31-year-old is a known family man, as a well as a religious person. Is Tony Finau Mormon? Let’s explore his faith and spiritual beliefs.
NFL
New York Post

Sergio Garcia’s wife ready to fend off ‘embarrassing’ Ryder Cup fans

Golf is famously a quiet game. American fans are known for being loud, especially during the Ryder Cup. Sergio Garcia’s wife has no time for any “embarrassing” American fans heckling the players when the event starts Friday and potentially boozed-up crowds will be headed to Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits throughout the tournament.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Stoops
Daily Mail

'I don't know what happens to me at the Ryder Cup. I turn into someone else': Sergio Garcia once REFUSED to room with Europe's captain Padraig Harrington but now he's the team's 'heart and soul'

Seven years ago, the relationship between Sergio Garcia and Padraig Harrington was so fraught the Spaniard went to the Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and told him there was no way he could have his fellow Irishman as a vice-captain. ‘Sergio said to me, “Paul, I don’t care if he’s...
GOLF
thefocus.news

The longest golf drive ever, and how does Bryson DeChambeau compare?

Ryder Cup winner Bryson DeChambeau is into the second round of the long drive world championships this week. The 2020 US Open winner is one of the longest drivers on Tour, but not the longest ever. So, what is the longest golf drive ever?. Bryson DeChambeau advances to second round...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Channel#Valhalla#Team Usa#American#Pga Tour#The Us Team#Team Europe#Spaniard#Cotton Bowl#The Florida Gators#Ma#Sports Journalism#The Focus Include F1#Nba
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: The scariest part of the Americans’ blowout and 17 other parting thoughts

1: This is truly a new generation of Americans, and they have an edge that their preceding generation distinctly lacked. Guys like Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson were all terrific players—but they’re all too damn nice for this competition. Team clashes begs for a combativeness that prior American rosters simply couldn’t muster. But those guys have since been replaced by Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger, who chugged beers at noon on Saturday. (Was it disrespectful? Sure, but that was the point). Replaced by Scottie Scheffler, who couldn’t care less who you are. By Patrick Cantlay, who doesn’t seem to miss a pressure putt. By Collin Morikawa, whose bright smile and even demeanor obscure a desire to bury you. The Europeans held the mental edge for a decade-plus, but no longer. This American side is chalk-full of alpha males with chips on their shoulders. It’s a dangerous, dangerous dynamic.
GOLF
rydercup.com

DUSTIN JOHNSON & SERGIO GARCIA WIN INAUGURAL NICKLAUS-JACKLIN AWARD PRESENTED BY AON

KOHLER, Wis. (Sept. 26, 2021) – Following the conclusion of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where the U.S. Ryder Cup Team won its second consecutive domestic Ryder Cup, 19-9, Dustin Johnson (U.S.) and Sergio Garcia (Europe) were named the inaugural recipients of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon. The players were recognized as those who best embodied the spirit of the famous 1969 concession, when Jack Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Tony Jacklin for a halved match that resulted in the first tie in Ryder Cup history.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals what he told Anthony Joshua when he met up with him in Dubai

Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Joshua are massive stars in their own fields. Both are currently in the thick of things. While Ronaldo recently moved to Manchester United, Anthony Joshua is set to take on Oleksandr Usyk in an all-important heavyweight clash. Despite turning 36, Ronaldo hasn’t lost his Midas touch, he still is at the top of his game, and has already helped United win their clash against Newcastle United on debut.
TENNIS
Sporting News

What's next for Anthony Joshua? Who will he fight next?

Anthony Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) will be making his third consecutive defense of his WBA (super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles against Oleksander Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs) on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. If Joshua defeats Usyk, there will be one expected option for his bout:
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy