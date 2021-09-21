CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UK considering trade pact with US, Mexico and Canada

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j9Toa_0c3kwq6n00
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Britain is understood to be considering whether to join a trade pact with the US, Mexico and Canada, as hopes faded for a post-Brexit deal with Joe Biden’s White House.

New Foreign Secretary Liz Truss raised the stalled negotiations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken when they met in New York during the UN General Assembly on Monday.

The PA news agency understands Ms Truss questioned whether that position is tenable in the long term and has considered other routes to improving trading ties with the States.

She was to meet with the US president alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the White House on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DeJS4_0c3kwq6n00
The White House (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Archive)

But, after a return to New York for further talks relating to the UN General Assembly, she will head to Mexico City to open a new British embassy.

She was understood to be considering the possibility of the UK joining the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

A diplomatic source said: “There are a variety of different ways to do this. The question is whether the US administration is ready.

“The ball is in the US’s court. It takes two to tango.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YuSo_0c3kwq6n00
Mexico City (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)

A comprehensive free trade agreement with the US was touted as one of the prizes of Brexit during the 2016 referendum.

But Mr Johnson has expressed doubts that he will be able to get such a deal in place ahead of the next general election, saying Mr Biden has “a lot of fish to fry”.

Asked if he would get the deal by 2024, the Prime Minister told Sky News: “We will keep going with free trade deals around the world including in the United States.

“I have plenty of reason to be optimistic about that. But the Americans do negotiate very hard.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK mulls bid to join North American trade pact

Britain may bid to join the trade partnership between the US, Canada and Mexico, after Boris Johnson gave up on his dream of a bilateral deal with Washington, The Independent understands.The unexpected initiative comes as London accepted that a direct free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK is not high on US president Joe Biden’s list of priorities, with Boris Johnson admitting: “He has a lot of other fish to fry.”Biden himself gave no cause for optimism about a swift FTA when he met Johnson in the White House on Tuesday, saying only that the pair would talk “a little...
ECONOMY
The Independent

US-UK trade: What are CPTPP and USMCA pacts UK is flirting with trying to join?

The UK is considering joining a trade partnership between the US, Canada and Mexico or an Asia-Pacific free trade group after Boris Johnson gave up on his dream of a bilateral deal with Washington. The prime minister accepted a direct free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK was not high on US president Joe Biden’s list of priorities after meeting with his American counterpart in the White House on Tuesday.The UK will instead look to improve trade links with the US by exploring other avenues such as inserting itself as the fourth member of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) or joining...
WORLD
AFP

UK-US trade pact possible, but Ireland peace is priority: Pelosi

Britain and the United States will "probably end up" striking a bilateral trade deal, but agreement is "very unlikely" if the terms of the Ireland peace deal are broken, Nancy Pelosi said Friday. The Northern Ireland Protocol aims to keep an open border between Northern Ireland and EU member state Ireland, a key plank of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that brought an end to decades of violence over British rule.
FOREIGN POLICY
investing.com

China says trade pact application unrelated to new US, UK and Australia alliance

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday that China's application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is totally unrelated to a recently formed Indo-Pacific security alliance. In an arrangement dubbed AUKUS, the United States and Britain will provide Australia with the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Guardian

Aukus pact: UK and US battle to contain international backlash

Britain and the US are battling to contain an international backlash over a nuclear submarine pact struck with Australia amid concerns that the alliance could provoke China and prompt conflict in the Pacific. Boris Johnson told MPs that the Aukus defence agreement was “not intended to be adversarial” to China....
MILITARY
IBTimes

China Looks To Join Pacific Trade Pact Spurned By US

On Thursday, China’s Commerce Ministry announced that it submitted an application to join a Pacific trade pact that was designed in part to counter its own influence. The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), formerly known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), is a trade agreement between 11 nations bordering on the Pacific Ocean and makes up one of the largest free-trade zones in the world.
ECONOMY
Public Radio International PRI

The US, UK and Australia announce a new security pact

President Joe Biden appeared at a virtual joint news conference with Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison, the prime ministers of Britain and Australia, to announce a new security arrangement for the Asia Pacific region. Under the terms of the historic deal, the US will share nuclear submarine technology with Australia. Biden and his counterparts never mentioned China in their statements, but they didn't have to. Beijing says the pact, "seriously undermines regional peace and stability and intensifies the arms race." The World's Matthew Bell reports.
POLITICS
BBC

UK, US and Australia launch pact to counter China

The UK, US and Australia have announced a special security pact to share advanced defence technologies, in an effort to counter China. The partnership will enable Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time. The pact, to be known as Aukus, will also cover artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
Shropshire Star

Why have the UK, US and Australia struck a defence pact?

The partnership will see the three nations work together on building a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for Canberra. The leaders of the UK, US and Australia picked a moment when all of their time zones matched up to jointly announce a new defence partnership. Here is a look at what...
MILITARY
capitalpress.com

USTR talks trade with China, Mexico, Canada, future partnerships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke to state agricultural regulators Tuesday at the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture's annual meeting. Tai assured attendees her team is pushing China to fulfill its obligations to buy U.S. farm goods under phase one of a bilateral trade agreement....
AGRICULTURE
TravelPulse

US Extends Land Border Restrictions With Mexico and Canada

The U.S. government has once again extended the ban on nonessential travel across its land borders with Mexico and Canada for a further month. Today, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed to reporters that the policy has been protracted once again, through October 21. How Seriously Should Travelers...
U.S. POLITICS
kfgo.com

UK to start talks on joining trans-Pacific trade pact

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will begin talks on Tuesday with the 11 members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to join the pact it regards as important part of its future post-Brexit trade plans. The CPTPP trade pact removes 95% of tariffs between its members: Japan,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Un#Canada#Free Trade#White House#State#The Un General Assembly#British#Sky News#Americans
AFP

EU-US to seek shared tech rules despite French ire

The EU and US will this week embark on a tricky effort to deepen ties on tech regulation, but with France resisting the project in the wake of a row with Washington over a submarine deal. High-level talks will begin in the US city of Pittsburgh on Wednesday despite efforts by Paris to delay the meeting in retaliation for a pact between the US, Australia and Britain -- dubbed AUKUS -- that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from France. The EU-US Trade and Tech Council was set up after a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating internet giants and defend democratic values. The council came at the request of the Europeans, who are seeking concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under former president Donald Trump, especially over trade.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
newschain

Corbyn: ‘Crazy beyond belief’ for UK to enter defence pact with US and Australia

Jeremy Corbyn has said Britain should stay out of a defence pact that he fears could see the country drawn into a new cold war with China. Earlier this month, Boris Johnson announced that the UK would join a new pact with the United States and Australia – dubbed Aukus – where the three allies agreed to co-operate on the development for the first time of a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for the Australian navy.
WORLD
BBC

Aukus: China denounces US-UK-Australia pact as irresponsible

China has criticised a historic security pact between the US, UK and Australia, describing it as "extremely irresponsible" and "narrow minded". The deal will see the US and UK give Australia the technology to build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time. It is being widely viewed as an effort to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
United Nations
ZDNet

Australia, UK, and US form trilateral pact focused on security in Indo-Pacific

Australia, the UK, and the US are setting up a trilateral partnership aimed at addressing defence and security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region. The security partnership, called AUKUS, will look to promote deeper information and technology sharing between the three governments, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying the new security partnership would enhance existing networks such as ANZU, the Quad, and the Five Eyes alliance.
CHINA
thedrive

China's Massive 11-Barrel Naval Gatling Gun Has Been Adapted For Close-In Defense On Land

The trailer-mounted gun could give Chinese land units a fearsome defense against low-flying aircraft, cruise missiles, and even possibly artillery. China has unveiled a new 11-barrel version of its ground-based 30mm air-defense system, with a trailer-mounted adaptation seemingly optimized for the point-defense of key installations. The new weapon, and its seven-barrel predecessor, are both based on existing shipborne anti-aircraft artillery systems. Although the exact capabilities of the new weapon are unconfirmed, the 11-barrel mobile Gatling-style cannon would be effective against low-flying helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and cruise missiles, as well as offering a powerful counter to the growing threat posed by small drones. Furthermore, it could even fulfill a role similar to the U.S.-developed Centurion Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) system.
MILITARY
The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy