Flood Advisory issued for Corozal, Morovis by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 19:24:00 Expires: 2021-09-21 20:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Corozal; Morovis The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Corozal in Puerto Rico Morovis in Puerto Rico * Until 730 PM AST. * At 624 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated additional heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This may exacerbate any urban and small stream flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Caldwell The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bastrop County in south central Texas Southeastern Caldwell County in south central Texas Fayette County in south central Texas Northeastern Gonzales County in south central Texas East Central Guadalupe County in south central Texas South Central Lee County in south central Texas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 1237 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms from near Converse to Bastrop and extending southeast to Waelder and La Grange. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bastrop, Luling, Giddings, La Grange, Smithville, Flatonia, Waelder, Kingsbury, Rosanky, Cistern, Muldoon, Circle D-KC Estates, Camp Swift, Cedar Creek, Paige, Wyldwood, Palmeto State Park, Upton, Kovar and Togo. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 22:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 11 PM this evening, as winds have decreased below advisory level. Although, a few locales may report gusts 35-40 mph for the next hour.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ellis, Lane, Ness, Rush, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ellis; Lane; Ness; Rush; Trego FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Kansas and west central Kansas, including the following areas, in central Kansas, Ellis and Rush. In west central Kansas, Lane, Ness and Trego. * From this evening through Thursday morning. * Thunderstorms will be capable of producing excessive rainfall rates on the order of 1-2" per hour.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Goliad, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is likely with this storm and could lead to minor flooding of poor drainage areas. Target Area: Goliad; Victoria A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Victoria and northern Goliad Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1243 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Charco, or 9 miles west of Goliad, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Goliad, Schroeder, Weesatche, Weser, Ander and Charco. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 628 and 642. US Highway 59 between mile markers 662 and 676. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 02:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Bexar County in south central Texas South Central Comal County in south central Texas West Central Gonzales County in south central Texas Guadalupe County in south central Texas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 1243 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Randolph AFB, San Antonio Int Airport, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, McQueeney and Olmos Park. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bexar, Comal, Gonzales, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 02:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Gonzales; Guadalupe The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Bexar County in south central Texas South Central Comal County in south central Texas West Central Gonzales County in south central Texas Guadalupe County in south central Texas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 1243 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Randolph AFB, San Antonio Int Airport, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, McQueeney and Olmos Park. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Caldwell, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Caldwell; Guadalupe The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bastrop County in south central Texas Southeastern Caldwell County in south central Texas Fayette County in south central Texas Northeastern Gonzales County in south central Texas East Central Guadalupe County in south central Texas South Central Lee County in south central Texas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 1237 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms from near Converse to Bastrop and extending southeast to Waelder and La Grange. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bastrop, Luling, Giddings, La Grange, Smithville, Flatonia, Waelder, Kingsbury, Rosanky, Cistern, Muldoon, Circle D-KC Estates, Camp Swift, Cedar Creek, Paige, Wyldwood, Palmeto State Park, Upton, Kovar and Togo. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 02:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BEXAR, SOUTHEASTERN COMAL AND WEST CENTRAL GUADALUPE COUNTIES At 217 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Randolph AFB, Windcrest, Garden Ridge, McQueeney, Marion, Santa Clara, Converse and Solms. Radar estimates suggest that between 3 and 4 and 1/2 inches of rain fell since 1130 pm over Highway 78 from Cibolo to McQueeny FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Comal, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Comal; Hays FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN COMAL AND CENTRAL HAYS COUNTIES At 107 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Only light rains are expected over through 230 AM. However, because of several reports of 4 to 6 inches over the area, flash flooding likely to continue over parts of Comal and Hays counties through 230 AM. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kyle, Wimberley, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Bulverde, Woodcreek, Fischer, Smithson Valley, Spring Branch, Sattler, Startzville and Hays City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
COMAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gonzales by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 00:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gonzales The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Bexar County in south central Texas South Central Comal County in south central Texas West Central Gonzales County in south central Texas Guadalupe County in south central Texas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 1243 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Randolph AFB, San Antonio Int Airport, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, McQueeney and Olmos Park. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Kansas and west central Kansas, including the following areas, in northwest Kansas, Decatur, Graham, Norton and Sheridan. In west central Kansas, Gove. * From this evening through Thursday morning. * Widespread slow moving thunderstorms will be capable of producing widespread heavy rainfall with rates of 1-2" per hour with locally heavier amounts possible. * Possible flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kerr, Real by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 02:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kerr; Real A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Kerr and northeastern Real Counties through 345 AM CDT At 300 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles west of Kerr Wildlife Management Area, or 24 miles north of Leakey, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kerr Wildlife Management Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KERR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for DeWitt, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: DeWitt; Fayette The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for DeWitt County in south central Texas Southeastern Fayette County in south central Texas Gonzales County in south central Texas Northeastern Karnes County in south central Texas Lavaca County in south central Texas Northeastern Wilson County in south central Texas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 205 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cuero, Gonzales, Yoakum, Schulenburg, Hallettsville, Yorktown, Shiner, Stockdale, Moulton, Nixon, La Vernia, Smiley, Hochheim, Cheapside, Westhoff, Thomaston, Ezzell, Sublime, Speaks and Pandora. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Karnes The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for DeWitt County in south central Texas Southeastern Fayette County in south central Texas Gonzales County in south central Texas Northeastern Karnes County in south central Texas Lavaca County in south central Texas Northeastern Wilson County in south central Texas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 205 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cuero, Gonzales, Yoakum, Schulenburg, Hallettsville, Yorktown, Shiner, Stockdale, Moulton, Nixon, La Vernia, Smiley, Hochheim, Cheapside, Westhoff, Thomaston, Ezzell, Sublime, Speaks and Pandora. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
KARNES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for DeWitt, Fayette, Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 02:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: DeWitt; Fayette; Karnes The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for DeWitt County in south central Texas Southeastern Fayette County in south central Texas Gonzales County in south central Texas Northeastern Karnes County in south central Texas Lavaca County in south central Texas Northeastern Wilson County in south central Texas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 205 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cuero, Gonzales, Yoakum, Schulenburg, Hallettsville, Yorktown, Shiner, Stockdale, Moulton, Nixon, La Vernia, Smiley, Hochheim, Cheapside, Westhoff, Thomaston, Ezzell, Sublime, Speaks and Pandora. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 05:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog near river valleys and lakes will locally reduce visibility to one-quarter mile or less this morning. If driving, be prepared for locally reduced visibility near zero within areas of fog. Use caution while driving by slowing down, allowing for extra spacing between vehicles, and using low-beam headlights.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lavaca, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lavaca; Wilson The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for DeWitt County in south central Texas Southeastern Fayette County in south central Texas Gonzales County in south central Texas Northeastern Karnes County in south central Texas Lavaca County in south central Texas Northeastern Wilson County in south central Texas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 205 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cuero, Gonzales, Yoakum, Schulenburg, Hallettsville, Yorktown, Shiner, Stockdale, Moulton, Nixon, La Vernia, Smiley, Hochheim, Cheapside, Westhoff, Thomaston, Ezzell, Sublime, Speaks and Pandora. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
LAVACA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 16:58:00 Expires: 2021-10-01 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet in the surf zone. Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West and north facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 02:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BEXAR, SOUTHEASTERN COMAL AND WEST CENTRAL GUADALUPE COUNTIES At 217 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Randolph AFB, Windcrest, Garden Ridge, McQueeney, Marion, Santa Clara, Converse and Solms. Radar estimates suggest that between 3 and 4 and 1/2 inches of rain fell since 1130 pm over Highway 78 from Cibolo to McQueeny FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for DeWitt, Fayette, Gonzales, Karnes, Lavaca, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: DeWitt; Fayette; Gonzales; Karnes; Lavaca; Wilson The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for DeWitt County in south central Texas Southeastern Fayette County in south central Texas Gonzales County in south central Texas Northeastern Karnes County in south central Texas Lavaca County in south central Texas Northeastern Wilson County in south central Texas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 205 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cuero, Gonzales, Yoakum, Schulenburg, Hallettsville, Yorktown, Shiner, Stockdale, Moulton, Nixon, La Vernia, Smiley, Hochheim, Cheapside, Westhoff, Thomaston, Ezzell, Sublime, Speaks and Pandora. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
DEWITT COUNTY, TX

