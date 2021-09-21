Flood Advisory issued for Corozal, Morovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Caldwell The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bastrop County in south central Texas Southeastern Caldwell County in south central Texas Fayette County in south central Texas Northeastern Gonzales County in south central Texas East Central Guadalupe County in south central Texas South Central Lee County in south central Texas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 1237 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms from near Converse to Bastrop and extending southeast to Waelder and La Grange. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bastrop, Luling, Giddings, La Grange, Smithville, Flatonia, Waelder, Kingsbury, Rosanky, Cistern, Muldoon, Circle D-KC Estates, Camp Swift, Cedar Creek, Paige, Wyldwood, Palmeto State Park, Upton, Kovar and Togo. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
