Flood Advisory issued for Corozal, Morovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Comal; Hays FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN COMAL AND CENTRAL HAYS COUNTIES At 107 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Only light rains are expected over through 230 AM. However, because of several reports of 4 to 6 inches over the area, flash flooding likely to continue over parts of Comal and Hays counties through 230 AM. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kyle, Wimberley, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Bulverde, Woodcreek, Fischer, Smithson Valley, Spring Branch, Sattler, Startzville and Hays City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

COMAL COUNTY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO