Daily News Girls Athlete of the Week: Izzy Martinez, Chaminade

By Tarek Fattal
Los Angeles Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. Noteworthy: Martinez is the one of the area’s top attackers, and she proved it with a stellar performance last week in Chaminade’s Sunshine League win over Notre Dame. Martinez tallied 19 kills and three aces in the sweep. Her kill rate was .524%. Last week, Martinez also won tournament MVP of the Scorpion Classic at Camarillo. The Eagles are 20-0.

www.dailynews.com

