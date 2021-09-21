Daily News Girls Athlete of the Week: Izzy Martinez, Chaminade
Noteworthy: Martinez is the one of the area's top attackers, and she proved it with a stellar performance last week in Chaminade's Sunshine League win over Notre Dame. Martinez tallied 19 kills and three aces in the sweep. Her kill rate was .524%. Last week, Martinez also won tournament MVP of the Scorpion Classic at Camarillo. The Eagles are 20-0.
