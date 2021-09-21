CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants place team captain Nick Gates on IR

By Dan Salomone
giants.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants have placed Nick Gates on injured reserve after the offensive lineman suffered a lower left leg fracture last Thursday night in Washington. In addition, offensive tackle Jackson Barton, who was on the Giants' practice squad, signed to the Las Vegas Raiders' active roster. In his first...

www.giants.com

Comments / 0

Related
giants.com

Quotes: Coordinators Patrick Graham, Jason Garrett, Thomas McGaughey, RB Saquon Barkley, WR Kadarius Toney, S Xavier McKinney

Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. Q: How frustrating was that performance late in the game by your defense?. A: I'm focused right now really on Atlanta and third downs today, but just to speak on it in terms of frustration, I'm frustrated with myself more than anything. Obviously, I've got to do a better job in those situations, the two-minute and stuff like that. Got to do a better job there, but thankfully (Head Coach) Joe (Judge) has given us a bunch of opportunities this week to work on it like he has every week and hopefully we execute it better starting with practice. That's the only way I know how to attack it. Start with practice, start with the meetings, start with the preparation, and attack it full on and look to get better at it. That's how I've worked throughout my whole career, so thankfully we have another opportunity hopefully. That will be good.
NFL
New Jersey Herald

'All In' NY Giants podcast Episode 4: Washington preview, plus Nick Gates, Kim Jones interviews

EAST RUTHERFORD - We're ready for prime time, and the question is: are the Giants?. It's a pivotal Week 2 showdown in the NFC East, and we're All-In. After dropping its season opener, Big Blue is seeking redemption on the road Thursday night against the Washington Football Team. We're excited to bring you Episode 4 of our new "All-In"' podcast with a focus on the insider's view of all-things Giants, on and off the field.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
chatsports.com

Giants' Nick Gates Carted off vs. WFT After Suffering Gruesome Leg Injury

New York Giants center Nick Gates suffered a lower leg fracture during the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Washington Football Team. Trainers placed Gates' left leg in an air cast on the field and carted him back to the locker room. FOX Sports: NFL. Teammates gather around as...
NFL
chatsports.com

Nick Gates' injury aside, Giants' Joe Judge encouraged by O-line's play

After spending the night at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Northern Virginia and undergoing surgery to repair his fractured lower leg on Friday morning, Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is expected to return to the New York area over the weekend. As for Gates’ return to the field, well, that could...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captains#Raiders#American Football#The New York Giants#The Las Vegas Raiders
chatsports.com

Giants news, 9/17: Nick Gates, Steve Smith, more

Gates was injured early on last night against Washington. #Giants OL Nick Gates has a lower leg fracture, the team announced. A brutal early injury at a key spot. Let me tell you something… that man Nick gates. If I could go to war with one teammate I’ve had in my life… it’s that dude. That dudes a fighter. Hearts your heart seeing him go down.
NFL
National football post

Giants OL Nick Gates carted off with leg fracture

New York Giants left guard Nick Gates was carted off the field with a fractured lower left leg during the first quarter of Thursday night’s game against the host Washington Football Team. Gates had an air cast on the leg as he was removed from the turf with 5:52 left...
NFL
USA Today

Giants' Nick Gates undergoes successful surgery, expected to make full recovery

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates suffered a stomach-turning lower leg fracture on Thursday night against the Washington Football Team. The injury was so severe that the NFL Network broadcast refused to show the replays as an air cast was immediately put on Gates. He was later transferred to Fairfax Hospital, where he stayed the night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
elitesportsny.com

Giants to start Billy Price at C, Nick Gates at LG vs. Washington (Report)

The Giants will reportedly shake it up on the offensive line against Washington with left guard Shane Lemieux sidelined. Starting Giants left guard Shane Lemieux will not suit up against the Washington Football Team due to a knee injury. The second-year player sat for much of the Week 1 loss to Denver because of the issue.
NFL
Omaha.com

Former Husker Nick Gates breaks leg in New York Giants game Thursday

Former Husker offensive lineman Nick Gates reportedly underwent surgery Friday morning after breaking his leg Thursday night in the New York Giants' loss at Washington. Gates' gruesome injury occurred in the first quarter when a Washington player rolled up on his lower left leg. Gates had to be carted off the field and stayed in a nearby hospital overnight while awaiting surgery.
NFL
Newsday

Giants' new-look offensive line suffers big blow after Nick Gates fractures left leg

LANDOVER, Md. – Nick Gates showed he was the Giants' most consistent offensive lineman in the opener. He showed he is its most versatile at the start of Week 2. When he was carted off the field with a fractured lower leg in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game against Washington at FedEx Field, the Giants hoped he was not their most indispensable.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants roster moves: Nick Gates to IR, practice squad protections announced

Nick Gates’ season is officially over. The New York Giants placed Gates, a team captain and starting offensive lineman, on IR Tuesday after Gates suffered a left leg fracture last Thursday vs. the Washington Football Team. After 17 straight starts at center, Gates was making his first career start at...
NFL
Birmingham Star

Giants: Shane Lemieux out for season; Nick Gates out even longer?

New York Giants offensive lineman Shane Lemieux is expected to miss the rest of the season recovering from surgery on his left knee, while his replacement, Nick Gates, has a broken leg that could threaten his entire career. Lemieux had surgery Wednesday. The 24-year-old tried to play through the injury...
NFL
Yardbarker

How will the New York Giants supplement the massive loss of Nick Gates on offensive line?

The New York Giants already had problems in the trenches before losing starting center Nick Gates to a fractured lower leg against the Washington Football Team on Thursday evening. Gates, who was shifted over to left guard, was pushed back into quarterback Daniel Jones when a defender landed awkwardly on the back of his leg, sending him to the ground in a heap, experiencing obvious pain.
NFL
giants.com

Keys to Victory: How the Giants get a win vs. ATL

The New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons enter Sunday's matchup both looking for their first wins of the season. The Giants lost their opener to the Broncos before falling in Washington on a last-second field goal and starting the season 0-2 for the fifth consecutive year. Atlanta, meanwhile, lost to Philadelphia and then to Tampa Bay, which scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter of a three-point game until that point.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy