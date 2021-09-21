CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallettsville, TX

Hallet Oak Gallery hosting open house, art contests, ongoing exhibit

By Advocate Staff Report
Victoria Advocate
Cover picture for the articleThe Kolache and Coffee Open House will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville, according to a news release. Complimentary coffee, juice and kolaches will be served while supplies last. The open house, which will be hosted in memory of Abdon Stanley Cejka, will be free and open to the public. There are opportunities for students to volunteer for this and other events.

