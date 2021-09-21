Required Listening: L.A.M.F.
In the mid-1980s, my dad’s friend and sometimes coworker Dicky flickered in and out of our lives, leaving town to avenge some loss, attend to a debt, risk a romantic overture, even fulfill obligations to the Navy, but eventually reappearing to gather himself. I was enthralled by his guiltless transience, but my dad, who worked 10-hour shifts to support his family, wasn’t impressed by whimsy. One evening, when Dicky showed up at our home hours after Happy Hour, he rolled up a shirt sleeve to reveal a fresh tattoo that read, “Born to Lose”, and Charles Farmer, my namesake, was incredulous. A line had been crossed.www.soundandsoulonline.com
Comments / 0