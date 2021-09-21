Little Leader Series: September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month!
I am always so amazed and inspired when I hear of kiddos in our community that are making our world a better place and helping those in need. If this is your first time reading this series, make sure to check out all of the heart-warming little leader stories here. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and today, I am so honoured to welcome Heather and her family to the blog to share their story!jillianharris.com
