Public Safety

Investigators looking for suspect who attacked, carjacked 70-year-old woman

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 7 days ago

Security video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team shows the suspect waiting behind a parked vehicle for the victim to come out of the store. Once the victim approaches her pick-up truck, the suspect runs up and starts to grab her keys.

fox8.com

WGN TV

Bridgeport woman charged with carjacking 22-year-old man

CHICAGO — A Bridgeport woman was charged with carjacking a man in the West Elsdon neighborhood. Ellen San, 32, was arrested Tuesday after she was identified as one of the offenders who took a 22-year-old man’s car by force on the 5800 block of South Pulaski Road on Sunday. Police said a 36-year-old man’s belongings were also stolen in the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
Dallas Observer

How a Dallas Police Investigation Cleared the Firefighter Who Kicked a Detained Man in 2019

On Aug. 2, 2019, Kyle Vess was strapped to a bed at Parkland Hospital with a swollen ankle and fractures in his face. In body camera footage obtained by the Observer, officers with the Dallas Police Department later interview Vess at the hospital to determine how badly he was injured. The officers call Vess’ mother to let her know where he is. She says she hadn’t seen him in a few days, but she’d been trying to reach him. Vess actually broke his leg the week before, which might explain the swollen ankle, his mother says.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Child Protective Services Investigating After Haltom City Police Find 1-Year-Old Alone In Street At Night

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Child Protective Services is investigating after Haltom City police found a 1-year-old boy alone in the street, wearing only a diaper just after 8:00 p.m. The child’s parents later came forward, although police haven’t said how long it took. The child, who was found in the area of Bonanza Drive and Joy Grace Drive (Trailer Park) wasn’t harmed. Officers bought him some clothes at Walmart while he was in their custody. Since the boy was too young to speak, police made a public plea via their social media channels for help finding his parents. Law enforcement officials haven’t said what, if any charges the parents could face.  
HALTOM CITY, TX
reviewjournal.com

Police investigate woman’s carjacking in Summerlin casino parking lot

Las Vegas police are investigating a carjacking in the parking lot of a Summerlin casino late Wednesday. Police Lt. David Gordon said a woman was in the parking lot of the Red Rock Casino, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., at 11:28 p.m. when a silver sedan pulled up to her. A man in his 20s emerged “with a handgun and approached the victim and demanded her property and car keys,” Gordon said in a text message.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIFR

17-year-old carjacking crash victim asks for help from the public

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It was - It was just traumatizing,” said 17-year-old carjacking crash victim Mikayla Knautz. Just before 10 p.m. on Sep. 20, 17-year- old Mikayla Knautz sat in the passenger seat while her mother, Cassandra Peters, drove her home from a nursing class at Rock Valley College.
ROCKFORD, IL
fox4news.com

Irving 2-year-old murdered after feces incident, suspect arrested

IRVING, Texas - A North Texas man is facing capital murder charges after police said he killed the toddler he was supposed to be caring for. Tuesday morning, Irving officers got a call about an unconscious child in the 300 block of Brown Dr. They found 2-year-old Jeremiah Degrate Rios’ body in the home.
IRVING, TX
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Teens suspected in 2 armed carjackings in Akron; woman pistol-whipped

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating two armed carjackings that happened Tuesday. Police say the first happened around 4 p.m. in the 800 block of Patterson Ave. A teen told police a group of men ripped his key chain from around his neck and stole his...
AKRON, OH
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in Tri-Taylor

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing a felony charge in connection with an armed carjacking this week in Tri-Taylor on the Near West Side. The teen allegedly took a vehicle by force from a 22-year-old woman Monday in the 1000 block of South Oakley Boulevard, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

Greenfield PD looking for missing 43-year-old woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – A search is underway for a missing 43-year-old woman, according to the Greenfield Police Department. Police said Kara Denton’s family last heard from her on Sept. 11. The department said Denton had been staying at the Greenfield Inn but recently moved out of that facility. Denton...
GREENFIELD, IN
ABC13 Houston

Who killed this 19-year-old woman in Dickinson?

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old woman was killed during a shooting in Dickinson, and her death is now being investigated as a homicide, police say. According to police, officers were sent to a home in the 4800 block of E. 33rd Street at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in response to a shooting.
DICKINSON, TX

