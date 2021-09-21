Investigators looking for suspect who attacked, carjacked 70-year-old woman

On Aug. 2, 2019, Kyle Vess was strapped to a bed at Parkland Hospital with a swollen ankle and fractures in his face. In body camera footage obtained by the Observer, officers with the Dallas Police Department later interview Vess at the hospital to determine how badly he was injured. The officers call Vess’ mother to let her know where he is. She says she hadn’t seen him in a few days, but she’d been trying to reach him. Vess actually broke his leg the week before, which might explain the swollen ankle, his mother says.

