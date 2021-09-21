Mayorkas pressed on land border closure with Canada
By Suzanne Monyak, CQ-Roll Call
WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas dodged questions from senators Tuesday about the criteria used to justify keeping the nation’s northern land border closed to fully vaccinated Canadians, hours after the U.S. renewed its border restrictions for another month. Testifying on “threats to the homeland” before the Senate Homeland...
The U.S. government said Tuesday that Croatia would soon join the countries whose people can visit without a visa in a sign of closer economic and security ties. The State Department and Department of Homeland Security said in a joint statement that the European nation of about 4 million would join the program no later than Dec. 1.It is the 40th country to be added to the visa waiver program. People will be able to come to the U.S. for up to 90 days for tourism or business without a visa. The countries in the program must meet requirements related to counterterrorism, law enforcement, immigration enforcement, document security, and border management. Croatia’s entry into the program amounts to “recognition of our countries’ shared economic and security interests,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in announcing the designation. “I congratulate Croatia for becoming the 40th member of the VWP after having met strict requirements, and I look forward to our continued close cooperation on key priorities," he added.
As a massive makeshift encampment of mostly Haitian illegal immigrants on the Texas border was just cleared out, thousands more are making their way from South America to the US border, crossing the perilous Darien Gap in Panama, according to new images and the Panamanian government. The Darien Gap is...
By now, the crisis at the U.S. southern border appears not merely incompetent, but downright sinister. Judging from the performance of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on today’s Fox News Sunday, the Biden administration is far more enthusiastic about admitting illegal immigrants than it is about keeping them out. Host Chris Wallace asked Mayorkas a series of highly pertinent questions that Mayorkas essentially dodged. A number of other questions also raise themselves.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday that the “rate of illness” among illegal immigrants who have arrived at the US-Mexico border in recent months is “approximately 20 percent” — days after admitting that thousands of Haitian migrants who set up a temporary encampment under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas were not tested for COVID-19.
DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of protestors marched through the streets of downtown Denver, stopping at the Auraria Campus, in hope of drawing more attention to the growing issue of immigration into the country. Those who participated in the “Ya Es Hora: March For Citizenship” hoped the march would encourage elected officials to address their concerns with the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.
They also hoped to create a clear pathway to citizenship for Afghan refugees as well as undocumented immigrants.
“We are here for immigration reform and a pathway to citizenship for all,” the event’s organizer, Hilda, told CBS4.
Former President Donald Trump on Monday seized on the Homeland Security secretary’s admission that more than 12,000 Haitian migrants had been released into the US and the Biden administration’s bungled military withdrawal from Afghanistan to say “we are a Nation humiliated like never before.”. ”All 17,000 illegal immigrants who entered...
(KNSI) — Two local congressional representatives and another from northern Minnesota have sent a letter to the Secretary of Homeland Security asking for an immediate report for a plan to put new border procedures into place once they are reopened. Sixth District Congressman Tom Emmer, Seventh District Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach,...
Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, has admitted that more than 12,000 Haitian migrants previously detained at Texas’ Del Rio bridge had been freed on the improbable condition that they appear in court. Mayorkas was asked on ‘Fox News Sunday’ by presenter Chris Wallace how many of the thousands of...
WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts, called the Border Patrol “egregious and white supremacist.” Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said it was “worse than what we witnessed in slavery.”. The pair spent years targeting similar criticism at former President Donald Trump for his handling of the border. But this...
WEST PALM BEACH — Outraged by recent images of horse-mounted U.S. border police chasing down desperate Haitians trying to enter the country, dozens of people rallied Saturday morning in West Palm Beach to demand justice for the migrants, accountability for the border agents and action from President Joe Biden. “Biden,...
CNN host Jake Tapper hit the Biden administration for spreading "patently false" rumors about the mounted Border Patrol agents on the southern border on Sunday's "State of the Union." When a now infamous image of a Border Patrol agent mounted on a horse appearing to be corral migrants with a...
PLATTSBURGH, NY — The U.S. said Monday it will soften air travel restrictions for vaccinated individuals this fall, but further tightened its grip on land travel, extending restrictions at Can-Am ports for the 18th consecutive month and leaving officials enraged and perplexed once again. "I've run out of words," Clinton...
FIRST ON FOX: The acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told staff in an email Friday that he is "shocked" by images that show Border Patrol agents on horseback blocked Haitian migrants in Del Rio – just hours after President Biden repeated a false claim that the images show migrants being "whipped" and promised to make them "pay."
Canada is showing the U.S. how it’s done, when it comes to saving local news reporting that’s essential to democracy. Even before the pandemic accelerated newsroom layoffs and newspaper closures, Canada stepped up to address the journalism crisis. Now the country has a newly elected government, led again by Prime...
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says no migrants remained Friday at the Texas border encampment where almost 15,000 people, most of them Haitians, had converged just days earlier seeking asylum. (Sept. 24)
Almost all of the mostly Haitian migrants who had gathered on both sides of the US-Mexico border have left their makeshift camps, ending a standoff that had provoked a major border crisis for the Biden administration. Just hours beforehand the United States had announced that the last of the migrants who were camping illegally under a bridge on the Texas side of the border had either left or been removed.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham told Martha MacCallum on "The Story" on Thursday night that the "most inhumane thing going on right now in America, is the men and women of the Border Patrol have been completely abandoned." GRAHAM: So, all I can say is what Biden has done is he...
President Biden is getting a lot of heat for the way his administration is processing the roughly 15,000 Haitians who amassed at the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, earlier this month. The Department of Homeland Security is flying hundreds of Haitians back to their chaotic homeland, even though most of them appear to have traveled to the U.S. border from long residencies in South America, and releasing hundreds more into the U.S. with orders to appear before immigration judges.
A Texas Republican—whose district encompasses Del Rio—accused Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of trying to ‘bulls—t’ him during a conference call earlier this week on the conditions at the border, according to a report. "No, don’t tell me, ‘Everything’s under control.’ It’s not under control. Because, like, I know it’s...
