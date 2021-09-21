CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

This Is the Largest Industry in Georgia

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
Griffin Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePick any two cities or towns in the United States, and each will be home to people who work in very similar fields. Certain occupations in areas like education, sanitation, law enforcement, health care, and retail are common across the country as they are practical necessities. Still, the occupational makeup...

www.griffindailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The State

NC auto group buys another firm for $700 million, one of largest deals in industry history

Sonic Automotive plans to buy RFJ Auto Partners for $700 million, calling it “one of the largest transactions in automotive retail history.”. The deal announced Wednesday by Charlotte-based Sonic Automotive is expected to be finalized in December. The move will push Sonic Automotive into the top-five largest dealer groups in the country by revenue, according to a Sonic Automotive news release.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
Local
Georgia Business
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Georgia Government
Griffin Daily News

Georgia Chamber set to host Rural Prosperity Summit

ATLANTA — The Georgia Chamber will host the American Rural Prosperity Summit Oct. 4-6 in Athens. Presented by Georgia Power, the American Rural Prosperity Summit brings together hundreds of business leaders and elected officials who are passionate about creating vibrant, robust rural communities throughout the nation. The three-day program will begin at 1 p.m. on Oct. 4 and is being held at The Classic Center.
GEORGIA STATE
Macomb Daily

Michigan seeing week-over-week decreases in number of residents unemployed

The number of Michiganders on unemployment is continuing to decrease week-over-week. According to numbers released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, the number of continuing Michigan jobless claims decreased from 72,252 the week of Sept. 4 to 68,009 the week ending Sept. 11, a decrease of 4,243 or 5.8%.
MICHIGAN STATE
Best Life

This State Has the Deadliest Drivers in the U.S., According to Data

For many of us, driving is an essential part of our daily lives. It's the primary means by which we get to work, the grocery store, and anywhere else we need to go day-to-day, but it also happens to be one of the most dangerous things we do on a regular basis. More than 37,000 people die in car accidents in the United States every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some parts of the country are more dangerous to drive in than others. So, at Best Life, we set out to determine which state has the deadliest drivers in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulatory Care#Real Estate#Chemical#Insurance11#Insurance4#N A125
audacy.com

GABBY PETITO: Couple that camped next to Laundrie family at FL park says 'they kept to themselves'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A couple that camped next to Brian Laundrie and his family at a Florida park earlier this month said the Laundries “kept to themselves” before leaving their campsite. The new report comes as authorities continue their manhunt for Laundrie, 23, who was last seen by his parents over two weeks ago after returning to Florida from a cross-country trip without fiancée Gabby Petito, 22, who was later found dead in Wyoming.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
thelostogle.com

Ingrid’s Kitchen shut down by Oklahoma Tax Commission!

Oklahoma’s status as a Top 10 State for obesity is in serious jeopardy!. Earlier today, I took my daughter to Ingrid’s Kitchen on 36th and Youngs – a venerable German eatery and bakery that’s been filling the bellies of Oklahomans for generations – for an after Pre-K sprinkle cookie or cupcake. You can read Louis Fowler’s glowing review of it here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Atlantic

My Dad Is Dead. His Landlord Just Evicted Him.

When my father’s heart stopped, I had no choice but to keep moving. He had lived alone, and I understood that managing the logistics of his death—planning his funeral, settling his debts, divvying up his belongings—would be an enormous task. Those looming practical matters infuriated me; I hated that my world-shattering news had not, in fact, shattered the world. It kept spinning along, so I did too. I got the news on a Thursday; flew from my home in the United Kingdom to his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday; and headed to his apartment with my sister on Monday to begin tying up the loose ends of his life. We didn’t have a key to his apartment, but my sister knew the building receptionist and was sure she’d let us in under the circumstances.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy