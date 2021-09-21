This Is the Largest Industry in Georgia

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
Griffin Daily News
8 days ago
Pick any two cities or towns in the United States, and each will be home to people who work in very similar fields. Certain occupations in areas like education, sanitation, law enforcement, health care, and retail are common across the country as they are practical necessities. Still, the occupational makeup...
Participants in Georgia’s marine commercial and for-hire industry who experienced a greater than 35 percent loss in revenue during 2020 and/or 2021 due to COVID-19 may now apply for federal financial assistance. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress in March 2020 provided Georgia with...
Scott Poag, Director of Business Development with W&A Engineering, talks about the growth in industrial sectors across Georgia, despite the pandemic. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
ATLANTA -- Is marijuana an agricultural product? That was the question at the first meeting for Georgia's Medical Cannabis Commission Oversight Committee. For the last two years, it's been legal for some to have up to 20 ounces of low THC oil. It's meant to be used for medical problems...
Sonic Automotive plans to buy RFJ Auto Partners for $700 million, calling it “one of the largest transactions in automotive retail history.”. The deal announced Wednesday by Charlotte-based Sonic Automotive is expected to be finalized in December. The move will push Sonic Automotive into the top-five largest dealer groups in the country by revenue, according to a Sonic Automotive news release.
ATLANTA — The Georgia Chamber will host the American Rural Prosperity Summit Oct. 4-6 in Athens. Presented by Georgia Power, the American Rural Prosperity Summit brings together hundreds of business leaders and elected officials who are passionate about creating vibrant, robust rural communities throughout the nation. The three-day program will begin at 1 p.m. on Oct. 4 and is being held at The Classic Center.
The number of Michiganders on unemployment is continuing to decrease week-over-week. According to numbers released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, the number of continuing Michigan jobless claims decreased from 72,252 the week of Sept. 4 to 68,009 the week ending Sept. 11, a decrease of 4,243 or 5.8%.
News that a coalition of casino companies will be making a major push to expand gambling in Georgia has Aaron McCollough concerned. McCollough, leader of the Troup Baptist Association, is marshalling opponents in western Georgia because those companies are reportedly eying two potential locations in the LaGrange area for a casino.
For many of us, driving is an essential part of our daily lives. It's the primary means by which we get to work, the grocery store, and anywhere else we need to go day-to-day, but it also happens to be one of the most dangerous things we do on a regular basis. More than 37,000 people die in car accidents in the United States every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some parts of the country are more dangerous to drive in than others. So, at Best Life, we set out to determine which state has the deadliest drivers in the U.S.
Sometimes we make decisions in life that have immediate consequences. An Iowa woman learned this recently when she picked up a traffic cone and regretted it almost immediately. I have so many questions. Before I ask the obvious, here's what the video sharer had to say for themselves:. Sometimes you...
On Sunday, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said Hurricane Sam, a Category 4 storm that moved westward through the Atlantic Ocean, continued to strengthen. As of 11 pm, the storm was located about 850 miles off the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea, with winds gusting up to 145 mph.
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A couple that camped next to Brian Laundrie and his family at a Florida park earlier this month said the Laundries “kept to themselves” before leaving their campsite. The new report comes as authorities continue their manhunt for Laundrie, 23, who was last seen by his parents over two weeks ago after returning to Florida from a cross-country trip without fiancée Gabby Petito, 22, who was later found dead in Wyoming.
This year, you probably assumed there would be no more deadly diseases. But, unfortunately, that's not the case. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a deadly virus is rapidly spreading throughout several American states. Sadly, Oklahoma is one of them. Quoting a statement:
BREAKING NEWS: With Illinois covid-19 numbers finally starting to trend in the right direction, will Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker relax any of his mandates and restrictions regarding masks and other measures about the virus?. Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady spoke with media today, and was cautious...
A federal judge found the D.C. government liable Wednesday for wrongfully arresting between 2012 and 2014 six people who were accused of violating its ban on carrying handguns in public. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth did not rule on a motion seeking class-action status, but the decision, if upheld,...
Oklahoma’s status as a Top 10 State for obesity is in serious jeopardy!. Earlier today, I took my daughter to Ingrid’s Kitchen on 36th and Youngs – a venerable German eatery and bakery that’s been filling the bellies of Oklahomans for generations – for an after Pre-K sprinkle cookie or cupcake. You can read Louis Fowler’s glowing review of it here.
In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
When my father’s heart stopped, I had no choice but to keep moving. He had lived alone, and I understood that managing the logistics of his death—planning his funeral, settling his debts, divvying up his belongings—would be an enormous task. Those looming practical matters infuriated me; I hated that my world-shattering news had not, in fact, shattered the world. It kept spinning along, so I did too. I got the news on a Thursday; flew from my home in the United Kingdom to his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday; and headed to his apartment with my sister on Monday to begin tying up the loose ends of his life. We didn’t have a key to his apartment, but my sister knew the building receptionist and was sure she’d let us in under the circumstances.
