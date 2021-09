The COVID pandemic has affected almost every aspect of our lives, including the way we shop. Recently, the pandemic—along with a number of other factors—has led to shortages of many products, causing them to disappear from our shelves entirely. Experts say there's another shortage on the horizon, and it's bound to get worse as the holiday season approaches. Read on to find out what will be in high demand but short supply.

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO