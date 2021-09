Otter Tail Central picked up it’s second win of the season in Pillager Friday night. The Bulldogs started their scoring on their opening drive with a one-yard QB sneak by Tanner Arndt. The 2-point conversion failed, giving OTC a 6-0 lead. At the beginning of the second quarter Pillager answered with a TD run and tied the game 6-6. OTC scored on their last drive of the half when Owen Buehler caught a 12-yard pass in the endzone with less than 5 seconds left to give OTC a halftime lead of 12-6.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO