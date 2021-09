Norberts Millers of DECTA makes a solid case for white label payment gateways being a more accessible alternative to custom payment solutions. As the global economy progresses towards digital, it affects countless businesses and shapes the daily lives of millions across the world. While driven by vision and revenue, most digital economy trends are rooted in and reliant on technological capacity. The payments industry is a core element of any change happening in the economy today, providing a backdrop for digital transformation, facilitating customer-centered service development, powering current business models, and enabling new ones.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO