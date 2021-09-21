Each year, East Carolina University celebrates the parents, relatives and friends of current students with a fun-filled weekend on campus. Sponsored by the Office of Parent and Family Programs and the Division of Student Affairs, Family Weekend aims to connect families to ECU and honor the supportive role they play in the lives of students and the university community. In addition to a variety of events, the weekend includes a special recognition of the Family of the Year. The 2021-2022 Family of the Year is the Almachar-Gottlieb family.