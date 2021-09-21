Body Found Near Grand Teton National Park is confirmed to be ‘Van Life’ Youtuber
Photo Credit: A photo of Gabby Petito taken from her Instagram account. Idaho Falls, IDAHO– Tuesday afternoon, the FBI Denver Division confirmed on Twitter that the remains that were discovered at Grand Teton’s Spread Creek camping area Sunday evening are 21 year old Gabby Petito. Teton County Coroner, Dr. Brent Blue, said that his initial confirmation is the cause of death was a homicide, however, this can not be confirmed until after the final autopsy.www.kidnewsradio.com
