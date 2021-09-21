Body Found Near Grand Teton National Park is confirmed to be ‘Van Life’ Youtuber

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/15/21. A 22-year-old woman from New York has been reported missing while on a van trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. The two were traveling in a 2012 Ford Transit van outfitted as an RV, and had been blogging about their cross-country adventures under the YouTube moniker Nomadic Statik. Gabrielle Petito last spoke to her mother on Aug. 24 over the phone while she was in Grand Teton National Park. Her mother said she also received texts from her on Aug. 30 but was unsure if Petito had sent them. Laundrie has since returned home and has retained a lawyer. Petito is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and several tattoos, including one on her forearm that reads, “let it be.” Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO