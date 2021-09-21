CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body Found Near Grand Teton National Park is confirmed to be ‘Van Life’ Youtuber

By Amanda Penrod
kidnewsradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto Credit: A photo of Gabby Petito taken from her Instagram account. Idaho Falls, IDAHO– Tuesday afternoon, the FBI Denver Division confirmed on Twitter that the remains that were discovered at Grand Teton’s Spread Creek camping area Sunday evening are 21 year old Gabby Petito. Teton County Coroner, Dr. Brent Blue, said that his initial confirmation is the cause of death was a homicide, however, this can not be confirmed until after the final autopsy.

The family of Brian Laundrie, who is the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, will not be represented by attorney Jose Baez, despite Laundrie's parents recently visiting Orlando, Florida. Baez is best known for representing the infamous Casey Anthony and the late Aaron Hernandez in their trials. Both Baez and the Laundries' attorney denied the rumors.
New York Post

The case of Long Island woman Gabby Petito’s disappearance has reignited theories about a “zone of death” in Yellowstone National Park where a murderer could get off scot-free. Petito last called her family from Grand Teton National Park, which neighbors Yellowstone National Park — where a glitch in the Constitution...
The family of Gabby Petito said Sunday the FBI is aware of a video that shows a white van at a campground in Grand Teton National Park on Aug. 27. The van appears to be the converted camper van that Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, had been using to travel across the country and visit U.S. west national parks in the weeks leading up to Petito’s disappearance. Petito hasn’t been seen or heard from since the end of August. Her family officially reported her missing on Sept. 11, days after Laundrie returned home to Florida in the van without her.
The case of the 22-year-old woman who disappeared from a visit to Grand Teton National Park is becoming stranger. Gabrielle Petito was traveling in a converted van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie to see national parks throughout the west including those in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. It was in Grand Teton National Park she was last heard from.
JACKSON, Wyo. — As the search for missing 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito continues, family members are focusing on the area of Jackson, Wyoming. Family members said they’re confident Petito was last seen with her boyfriend at Grand Teton National Park around Aug. 25, which is why her stepfather and a family friend arrived in Wyoming Tuesday evening.
WYOMING, USA — Sunday delivered heartbreaking news in the nationwide search for a Florida woman who vanished while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend. The Teton County Coroner's Office confirmed a body was found in the section of Bridger-Teton National Forest where crews had been looking for 22-year-old Gabby Petito. That section is known as the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, and it will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
HOLBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was a final farewell Sunday for Gabby Petito, the Long Island native killed while on a cross-country trip. About a thousand gathered at Moloney’s Funeral Home in Holbrook and thousands watched online to mourn the 22-year-old from Blue Point who touched hearts near and far. Memorial visitation for a Gabby Petito today In Holbrook Long Island. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/6Rnb1DuPx2 — Carolyn Gusoff (@GusoffTV) September 26, 2021 “Although there is a lot of evil and wrong in the world, there is more good. There’s a lot of good people out there. They are all in this room right now. They are all...
The remains of a person consistent with the description of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who has been the subject of a national search since September 11th have been found in the Spread Creek area of Bridger Teton National Forest. While he full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm the remains are those of Miss Petito, Supervisory Resident FBI Agent Charles Jones told the media at a hastily called news briefing that sincere and heart-felt condolences were being conveyed to Gabby’s family.
Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/15/21. A 22-year-old woman from New York has been reported missing while on a van trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. The two were traveling in a 2012 Ford Transit van outfitted as an RV, and had been blogging about their cross-country adventures under the YouTube moniker Nomadic Statik. Gabrielle Petito last spoke to her mother on Aug. 24 over the phone while she was in Grand Teton National Park. Her mother said she also received texts from her on Aug. 30 but was unsure if Petito had sent them. Laundrie has since returned home and has retained a lawyer. Petito is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and several tattoos, including one on her forearm that reads, “let it be.” Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
Pending forensic confirmation of the identity of the body found Sunday, Petito’s last known location was believed to be somewhere in the vast Grand Teton National Park. This is on the western boundary of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, where the body was found. The area around the Spread Creek campsite...
Authorities on Thursday resumed their search of a Florida nature reserve for Brian Laundrie, who returned home this month from a road trip without his fiancée, Gabby Petito. Investigators have now spent several days scouring the swampy 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve for any sign of the 23-year-old with the help of dogs, drones and, on Wednesday, a dive team from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Laundrie’s family told police he left home with his backpack September 14 and told them he was going to the reserve near their home.
A body has been found in the Wyoming area where the Gabby Petito search is underway, but no identity has been confirmed yet.Fox News Digital reports that a coroner has arrived in the Bridger-Teton National Forest and that dogs participating in the search then left the area.“I can confirm that the coroners officer was dispatched by a deputy coroner on the scene to recover a body that was found in the forest,” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said, reports News.com.Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the body is male or female or whether it is the 22-year-old woman,...
An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Grand Teton National Park does belong to “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of...
MOOSE, Wyo. — Grand Teton National Park statistics show that Aug. 2021 had the fourth-highest number of recreation visits on record. The park hosted an estimated 696,564 recreation visits in Aug. 2021. This is a less than 1% decrease from the 702,022 visits in Aug. 2019 and a 1.96% decrease from the 710,198 recreation visitors in Aug. 2020.
