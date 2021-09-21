Taliban Ban Girls From Returning to Secondary School: “Like Burying Them Alive”
Students in secondary schools in Afghanistan are aged between 13 and 18. Under the former government, boys and girls were already segregated by gender, studying on separate campuses or during different times of the day. The announcement that only boys would be allowed to return to school has stirred up more fears among the Afghan people, who are worried this is just another measure to curb women’s rights, freedom and access to education and opportunities.msmagazine.com
